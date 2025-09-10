Valkyries' Kaitlyn Chen Makes Stance Clear on WNBA's Most Improved Player
The WNBA regular season is coming to a rapid close, and while playoff positions are being set in stone, cases for the various league awards are taking shape as well.
While some awards, like the MVP race between Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson, are heating up as close affairs, other awards have been clear-cut for weeks now.
Something else that crops up when award season approaches is players from across the league launching campaigns for teammates they feel deserve to win a certain award, or at the very least making small signs of support, whether it be hashtags on social media or clothes pregame.
Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen went with the latter option when she arrived at the stadium ahead of the Valkyries' game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Chen showed up with a SLAM Magazine t-shirt of her teammate and fellow guard Veronica Burton, who has emerged as a frontrunner for the WNBA Most Improved Player award.
The Valkyries shared a video of Chen's arrival on their X page, captioning the post "Kaitlyn has made her MIP choice clear."
Burton's the MIP Favorite
Burton's case for MIP has seemed decided for some time now. Burton has emerged as the Valkyries' star scorer in the latter half of the season, stepping up in the absence of All-Star Kayla Thornton after Thornton went down for the season with a knee injury.
Burton leads the Valkyries in average points, assists and steals while also being tied for fourth-most rebounds among active players on the squad. As the Valkyries have surged ahead to a surprise playoff run in their debut season, Burton has arguably been the face of their success.
Burton's case for MIP isn't just being made by her teammates and fans, though. It's a league-wide sentiment.
Burton was projected as the MIP by ESPN in the publication's most recent WNBA Awards article, picked by all four writers.
They made a strong case for Burton, too. Per ESPN, Burton is one of just five players in the league to average 10 points, five assists, and 1.5 three-pointers per game this season. Her clean style of play has made her a standout as well. She is the only player in the league this season to have three games with at least 10 assists and zero turnovers, showcasing her efficiency and smart playmaking.
Since emerging in a starting role for the Valkyries, Burton's minutes have more than doubled compared to her 2024 season with the Connecticut Sun, and she is enjoying massive career-highs in every major stat.
Few have shown more growth this season than Burton, and between her national buzz and the support of her teammates, there may be no stronger candidate for MIP.