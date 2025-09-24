Valkyries' Kate Martin Announces Decision With Unrivaled League
One of Unrivaled's biggest stars and Golden State's own Kate Martin officially has committed to her return for a second season, the league announced in a post on X Tuesday. Martin spent last season with Laces BC and was a key contributor in a 7-7 regular season.
Martin has consistently spoken highly of her time in the league during her debut season earlier this year, an experience that not only helped her evolve on the basketball court but also gave her the opportunity to play with players she may not get the chance to in the WNBA.
"It's fun because it's three on three and it's meant to be fun," Martin said in January. This is meant to really enjoy the time with your teammates. You don't play with these people in the WNBA season, so it makes it really fun getting to know everybody.
Also, because it's so fun just going out there and playing free and that, that'll do wonders for a basketball player and any athlete, being able to go out there and play free."
Martin's special Unrivaled announcement even featured a fun fact about the Edwardsville, Ind. native that fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes are sure to appreciate from their beloved basketball alumna.
"Always wanted to be an Iowa player," the post wrote. "As a kid, she had an Iowa basketball poster on the ceiling above her head so it would be the first thing she saw when she woke up every morning."
Unrivaled's Roster Filling Out
Martin's return to Unrivaled was just one of several roster reveals in the last 24 hours. Martin's Golden State Valkyries teammate Veronica Burton was also revealed as one of the players set to make her debut in Unrivaled this season after a breakout campaign that also saw Burton win the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award.
Other players confirmed for Unrivaled's second season include the co-founders and superstars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, as well as third-place MVP finisher Alyssa Thomas, Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson, 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young and Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull.
Also included in the initial roster reveals were Washington Mystics star rookie Sonia Citron, Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally, Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers and Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler. Unrivaled's second season is set to tip off on January 5th, with games airing across the Turner family of networks.
