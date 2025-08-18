Valkyries Lose Key Player During Atlanta Dream Game
The Golden State Valkyries endured a physical game against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday night in Ballhalla.
The Valkyries came in to Sunday's game riding a four-game winning streak and have been well on their way to cementing a playoff spot in the upcoming postseason. A major part of that success has been the synergy of the team, a welcome sight after a July that was plagued by injuries to a variety of players.
That was why the game against the Dream had many fans holding their breath. Forward Veronica Burton and center Iliana Rupert both suffered injuries during the game, threatening the Valkyries' freshly put together roster.
Burton was struck in the side and briefly left the game to recover, but Rupert's injury was more severe. After being struck in the head and leaving the game in apparent pain, Rupert was taken to the locker room for evaluation and it was later announced that the French center would be entering concussion protocol, mandating she could miss some time.
The loss of Rupert leaves the Valkyries undersized
The loss of Rupert is a major blow to the Valkyries' roster. Coming mostly off the bench, the six-foot-four center is averaging 8.8 points-per-game while also contributing 3.3 rebounds-per-game. Rupert's absence also deprives the Valkyries of size on the court, limiting matchups against taller players of other teams and leaving the Valkyries' offense vulnerable to opposing defenses.
This puts more strain and responsibility on center Temi Fágbélé and, when she returns from her own injury, forward Monique Billings to tackle these size matchups.
The 2022 WNBA champion was one of the Valkyries' most anticipated players to return from EuroBasket and since being activated by the Valkyries she has seen considerable playing time, averaging 20.3 minutes per game going into Sunday night.