Valkyries Make Exciting Announcement During Game on Monday
For days now, a giant, mysterious egg has stood in Chase Center.
The egg first appeared overnight outside the stadium on August 7. It was pale violet in color and speckled in gold. The Golden State Valkyries showed unusual concern with the obscure ovum and moved it inside the stadium, placing it inside a nest to keep it safe. The team even went so far as to set up a "Nest Cam" to monitor it.
Furthermore, the team brought in a wildlife expert to examine the strange specimen. In an article titled "Birdwatching" posted on the official Valkyries site, avian specialist Kenny Elvin said, “The egg found in Thrive City has a striking violet color and is unusually large; both characteristics are abnormal. However, the gold speckles on the shell do resemble the patterns often seen on the eggs of bird species."
Since then, the Valkyries media team has leaned in heavily to bird-themed promotions with a litany of egg-related puns in social media posts. The Valkyries announced that their August 11 game against the Connecticut Sun would be "Birdwatching Night" and fans were treated to a purple binocular giveaway. They also teased that the Egg would likely be hatching in Ballhalla during that night.
The bizarre appearance of the Egg and the Valkyries' subsequent announcements led many to speculate that it was all related to an impending mascot reveal for the new WNBA team.
During halftime, those that speculated were proven correct and the Valkyries unveiled Violet the Raven as their new mascot.
Violet is purple in color with fluffy feathers. She wears glasses and a white Valkyries cheer uniform. She came dancing onto the court after a brief video played on the jumbotron of Chase Center announcing her arrival, showing the world from Violet's perspective as she watched the Valkyries run onto the court.
The Valkyries' namesake is not exactly a bird. In Norse myth, the Valkyries were a legion of winged warrior women who were charged with carrying the souls of those that fell in battle to Valhalla, the honored afterlife of Norse warriors.
Still, ravens maintain a direct connection to Norse mythology. Odin, the chieftain of the Norse gods, had two ravens, Huginn and Muninn, "Thought" and "Memory," who served as his messengers and allies. They would fly around the world and collect secrets for the All-Father, informing and advising him. Odin is often accompanied or associated with these ravens in many literary and artistic works.
The Norse connection shows the Valkyries' research and forethought in conceiving of Violet while still subverting expectations surrounding a viking-themed team's choice in mascot. "Ballhalla," the nickname given to the Chase Center when the Valkyries play, is another example of the team's dedication to leaning into Norse themes.
The Valkyries have seemingly hit all the right marks regarding fan-engagement in their debut season and have cultivated an already die-hard fan base as a result. In Ballhalla, the Ravens have come home to roost.