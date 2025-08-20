Valkyries Make Kate Martin Decision That Could Change A Lot
The Golden State Valkyries are amid a potential historic run to the WNBA Playoffs. Should they finish top-eight in the standings, Golden State would become the first expansion team in league history to make the postseason in year one.
Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, Golden State owns an 18-16 record that is good for the No. 7 seed.
One of the Valkyries’ franchise cornerstones is second-year guard Kate Martin. Selected by Golden State from the Las Vegas Aces in the expansion draft, Martin was given a new opportunity. Under contract through 2027, Martin seems to be part of the Valkyries’ longterm plans.
While her role has fluctuated under first-year head coach Natalie Nakase, Martin has been given her fair share of opportunities. Another one came on Tuesday when she was promoted into the starting lineup.
This decision came after the news that Golden State would be missing Iliana Rupert, Cecilia Zandalasin and Tiffany Hayes. These missing players were in addition to the expected absences of Kayla Thornton and Monique Billings. With the rotation short, Martin was given her fourth start of the season — and it is a move that could change a lot for her and the team.
Kate Martin's Promotion Comes Amid Contested WNBA Playoff Race
While first-year expansion teams are often eyeing the future, Golden State is in a tightly contested postseason race. Entering Tuesday just two games better than the ninth seed Los Angeles Sparks, the Valkyries are playing to win.
This makes Nakase’s decision to start Martin an especially meaningful one. Had the Valkyries been well out of the playoff picture and focused on building longterm, getting more looks at someone like Martin would make sense regardless of her production. But this promotion comes on the heels of an encouraging performance.
Despite falling to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, Golden State received some impressive play from Martin. Converting on three of her six field goal attempts in 21 minutes of action, the former Iowa guard also pulled down three rebounds.
Making her presence felt early in her fourth start, Martin poured in eight first quarter points.
Despite entering Tuesday sixth on the Valkyries in total minutes, Martin was tied for second in made 3-pointers with 40 (via WNBA). She added two more in the first half against Phoenix, helping Golden State take a 56-47 lead into halftime.
Kate Martin's Increased Role Might be Crucial for Valkyries
This 3-point shooting ability is where Martin's increased role could really change a lot for Golden State. Down several high-level 3-point shooters, including some for extended periods, the Valkyries will need others on the roster to provide offense in that area. Martin could be the answer.
While Golden State is seeking to hold off teams like Los Angeles who are gunning for a postseason spot, the Valkyries also have an opportunity to move up the standings. One of the teams in their sights is Phoenix, who they not only play on Tuesday — but Friday as well.
Entering Tuesday, Golden State trails the Mercury by just 2.5 games. This makes the decision to start Martin even more consequential, as every rotation move Nakase makes could have postseason implications.