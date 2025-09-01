Golden State Valkyries On SI

Valkyries Mock Indiana Fever After Huge Win

The Valkyries came out ahead against the Fever on Sunday with playoff spots on the line.

Jack Haslett

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (center) reacts during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (center) reacts during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rivalry is at the heart of sports. It adds another layer to the competition that makes a game so exciting.

When it comes to rivalries, it always feels better to be the one on top. Having the high ground makes any fan or team feel better about the next matchup.

Having the advantage in a rivalry also gives you the chance for one of the best parts of it: smack talk. When the Golden State Valkyries triumphed in a crucial game against the Indiana Fever at home in Ballhalla on Sunday, they seemed to take that sentiment to heart.

After the Valkyries' 75-63 win over the Fever, they took to X to announce their win, and they attached a tongue-in-cheek hashtag to the post that the keenest-eyed viewers, especially from the Indiana side, would take notice of.

"#ohweknow," the post read.

At first glance, this hashtag may have been a confusing read. But, for anyone familiar with the Fever's new motto, "Now You Know," it was clear the Valkyries were taking a well-earned jab at their fallen opponents.

The Fever launched their new motto ahead of the 2025 season as a way to announce the way the Indiana franchise had burst on the scene as a new powerhouse in the WNBA with an improved record and the presence of Caitlin Clark on their roster.

Golden State Valkyries center Iliana Rupert is congratulated by guard Kate Martin.
Golden State Valkyries center Iliana Rupert (12) is congratulated by guard Kate Martin (center right) after making a three point basket against the Indiana Fever during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"This campaign is a nod to the fans, including our long-time supporters and those who are new to Fever, who show up and support this team in a record-breaking fashion,” said Fever AVP of Marketing Shayna Sangster (via Fever). “On the heels of a record-setting season that captured the world’s attention, the ‘Now You Know’ campaign amplifies the cultural and basketball influence of our franchise, while also driving our ambition for more."

However, as much as the Fever have risen to the upper echelon of the WNBA, the Valkyries have seemed to rise higher.

The Valkyries' Win Affects the Postseason

Golden State has taken all three matchups against Indiana this season, completing the season sweep with their Sunday night victory. That win in particular had the most weight behind it, with a playoff spot on the line for both teams.

Golden State Valkyries co-owner Joe Lacob stands and cheers.
Golden State Valkyries co-owner Joe Lacob (center) stands and cheers during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Fever at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Going into Sunday, the Fever were a half-game ahead of the Valkyries in the WNBA standings, holding the sixth seed in the playoffs while the Valkyries held the eighth. However, after Sunday the two teams have swapped places and now it's the Fever at the bottom of the playoff picture.

Now, a half game lead isn't a significant amount of security for Golden State, but it is better than being a half game behind.

Bio: Jack Haslett is a writer and photographer covering Golden State Valkyries basketball for Sports Illustrated. Jack has previously published work with the Sporting Tribune, the Long Beach Current and DIG Magazine, covering sports, community events and news. A graduate from Long Beach State University, Jack has a passion for writing, photography and all things sports.