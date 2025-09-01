Valkyries Mock Indiana Fever After Huge Win
Rivalry is at the heart of sports. It adds another layer to the competition that makes a game so exciting.
When it comes to rivalries, it always feels better to be the one on top. Having the high ground makes any fan or team feel better about the next matchup.
Having the advantage in a rivalry also gives you the chance for one of the best parts of it: smack talk. When the Golden State Valkyries triumphed in a crucial game against the Indiana Fever at home in Ballhalla on Sunday, they seemed to take that sentiment to heart.
After the Valkyries' 75-63 win over the Fever, they took to X to announce their win, and they attached a tongue-in-cheek hashtag to the post that the keenest-eyed viewers, especially from the Indiana side, would take notice of.
"#ohweknow," the post read.
At first glance, this hashtag may have been a confusing read. But, for anyone familiar with the Fever's new motto, "Now You Know," it was clear the Valkyries were taking a well-earned jab at their fallen opponents.
The Fever launched their new motto ahead of the 2025 season as a way to announce the way the Indiana franchise had burst on the scene as a new powerhouse in the WNBA with an improved record and the presence of Caitlin Clark on their roster.
"This campaign is a nod to the fans, including our long-time supporters and those who are new to Fever, who show up and support this team in a record-breaking fashion,” said Fever AVP of Marketing Shayna Sangster (via Fever). “On the heels of a record-setting season that captured the world’s attention, the ‘Now You Know’ campaign amplifies the cultural and basketball influence of our franchise, while also driving our ambition for more."
However, as much as the Fever have risen to the upper echelon of the WNBA, the Valkyries have seemed to rise higher.
The Valkyries' Win Affects the Postseason
Golden State has taken all three matchups against Indiana this season, completing the season sweep with their Sunday night victory. That win in particular had the most weight behind it, with a playoff spot on the line for both teams.
Going into Sunday, the Fever were a half-game ahead of the Valkyries in the WNBA standings, holding the sixth seed in the playoffs while the Valkyries held the eighth. However, after Sunday the two teams have swapped places and now it's the Fever at the bottom of the playoff picture.
Now, a half game lead isn't a significant amount of security for Golden State, but it is better than being a half game behind.