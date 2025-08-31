Valkyries Post Congratulatory Message After NBA Retirement News
Linsanity has officially come to an end.
After a career that spanned nine NBA seasons and another six seasons split between the G League and leagues overseas, Jeremy Lin was officially retired from professional basketball.
Lin's career has been defined by his legendary sophomore season in the NBA, when as a member of the New York Knicks Lin exploded on a incredible run that led the Knicks to a seven-game winning streak and an eventual playoff run in 2012. That run cemented Lin's status as a steady NBA player and catapulted him to national fame, culminating in a Breakthrough Player of the Year award at the 2012 ESPY's.
Lin's career may have never risen to the exact height's that "Linsanity" foreshadowed, but he still enjoyed a steady career in the NBA, spanning eight different teams.
While Lin's career first came onto the national radar with the Knicks, he actually began his career with the Golden State Warriors and played his rookie season in The Bay after going undrafted out of college.
While Lin's time in The Bay may have been brief, it's clear he wasn't by the San Francisco faithful and at a Golden State Valkyries game on August 30 against the Washington Mystics, Lin received his flowers.
Lin made a special appearance at the Valkyries game and the crowd of Ballhalla made sure to make him feel welcome. Lin was given a special Valkyries jersey with his name and former jersey number, 1, and taken out on the court to pose with some current Valkyries.
Golden State shared a retirement message to Lin on their X page and in an Instagram post with the former Warrior posed next to guard Kaitlyn Chen and forward Kaila Charles, the Valkyries shared a humorous caption playing off of Lin's legacy.
"@jlin7 now that you’re retired can we start using Chensanity? Kaisanity? LAnsanity? 🫶," the Valkyries captioned the post.
Lin's connection to the Bay goes deeper than just basketball. Born in Torrance, CA but raised in Palo Alto, a suburb in the Bay, debuting with the Warriors meant Lin had a chance to play for his hometown team.
Since that stint all those years ago, Lin has spoken on what sounded like a basketball dream didn't exactly shape up that way. In an article by Adel Ahmad of Basketball Network, Lin said, "It was just too much for me at the time. I just couldn't handle the pressure."
Still, that tumultuous time with the Warriors is long in the rearview for Lin and he has since carved out a solid career for himself and an unforgettable mark in modern basketball lore. The Bay embraced him as a rookie back then, and Ballhalla has done the same for him as a retiree.