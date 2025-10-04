Golden State Valkyries On SI

Valkyries Rookie Kaitlyn Chen Makes EuroLeague Decision

Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen will be taking her talents overseas during the WNBA offseason.

Jack Haslett

Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) before the game against the Indiana Fever at Chase Center.
Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) before the game against the Indiana Fever at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There are a variety of routes that WNBA players take once the regular season is down.

The comparatively low pay of the average WNBA player means that most turn to another source of income in basketball once their WNBA commitments are done for the year. The Unrivaled Basketball League, founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is approaching its second season and is one route many players take to play 3x3 basketball before they return to their respective teams.

However, the most common route historically for players to take is to travel overseas and play in international leagues that operate on a different schedule from the WNBA. Playing in these leagues provides players with supplemental income and provides them with a chance to keep their skills sharp.

Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen will be one of these players. Chen will be traveling to Prague, Czech Republic, to play for USK Praha of EuroLeague Women this season, the league announced on Friday.

Chen Joining the Cream of the Crop in EuroLeague

USK Praha is the reigning champion of EuroLeague Women and one of the premier destinations in European basketball. The team has won 18 national championships in the Czech Republic and two EuroLeague championships, most recently in 2025.

UConn Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen, guard Paige Bueckers and forward Aubrey Griffin.
UConn Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen (20), guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Aubrey Griffin (44) pose for a photo after a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the USC Trojans at Spokane Arena. / James Snook-Imagn Images

This will be Chen's first foray into international basketball. She made her rookie debut with the Golden State Valkyries after being drafted in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft, and before then played collegiate ball at Princeton and later UConn as part of the team that win the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

Coming off the bench in her debut season with the Valkyries, Chen averaged 2 points, 1 assist, and 0.9 rebounds per game while playing an average of 10.3 minutes per game.

Chen Adding to Her Experience Playing with Talented Guards

Playing with guards Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes and Kate Martin, Chen has already gained valuable experience under head coach Natalie Nakase's system. Nakase's style revolves around strong team synergy, bringing out the individual strengths of her players to contribute to a greater product.

Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen drives to the basket against Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb.
Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) drives to the basket against Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) in the third quarter at Chase Center. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In that sense, the European style of play will be familiar to Chen with its strong emphasis on team play and ball movement. The hard defense that the EuroLeague is known for will be a test for Chen and force her to adapt under pressure.

Playing with USK Praha will be a valuable experience for Chen, playing high-caliber ball in a championship-winning system. Playing alongside guards Petra Malikova and Pauline Aster, Chen will have a chance to flourish alongside accomplished European veterans to continue refining her game and hunt for another EuroLeague championship, energy she can bring back to the Valkyries.

