Valkyries Rule Out Two Key Players for Game 2 vs Lynx
The Golden State Valkyries are facing elimination on Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx.
After a historic regular season, winning 23 games as a first-year expansion franchise, the Valkyries were hit with a reality check in their first-ever playoff game. In Game 1 against the first-seeded Lynx, the Valkyries suffered a crushing 101-72 loss.
The Valkyries struggled to shoot the ball in their postseason opener, shooting just 33.9% from the field and 29.0% from deep, while the Lynx were lights out. Still, they cannot let that blow get to them, as they have the opportunity to keep their season alive on Wednesday night.
Valkyries' Game 2 outlook
The Valkyries seem to be pumped for their home playoff debut, but the team will still be a bit short-handed with their season on the line.
The Valkyries have ruled out Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton for Wednesday's game against the Lynx, but their injury report is cleared outside of those two key players.
Hayes, a one-time WNBA All-Star, has already missed Golden State's last nine games with a knee injury, and the team was hoping she would be healthy in time for postseason action. In 26 appearances this season, Hayes has averaged 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with 41.8/40.6/80.0 shooting splits.
Hayes would have been a huge difference-maker for the Valkyries if she were healthy, and she is not alone in that department.
Thornton, who made her first career All-Star appearance this season, had to undergo season-ending knee surgery in July, and the Valkyries have been missing her services ever since. Through 22 appearances with Golden State, Thornton was looking like one of the team's top players, averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
The Valkyries managed to have a historic season, despite her playing just half of it, as fans can only imagine how much better they would be if she stayed healthy.
For their potential last game of their inaugural season, the Valkyries will be short-handed, but that has not stopped them in the past. The Valkyries were able to have a historic season because of incredible coaching and playing hard, which is how they will try to pick up their first-ever playoff win on Wednesday night despite a talent disadvantage.
The Valkyries and Lynx are set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday night on ESPN.