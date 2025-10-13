Valkyries Show Love for Kate Martin After Debut Season in Golden State
Kate Martin has been one of the most highly publicized names on the Golden State Valkyries' roster in their record-setting debut season.
Coming in from the Las Vegas Aces through the Expansion Draft, Martin immediately asserted herself as a fan favorite. Martin had already gained a lot of publicity during her time playing alongside Caitlin Clark when the pair were teammates at Iowa in college, but Martin has now come into her own as a steady role player in the WNBA.
Appearing in 42 games for Golden State, Martin averaged 6.2 points, 0.4 steals, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, all career-highs, while shooting 32% from the field and 31% from three.
The Valkyries Show Love for Martin Online
The Valkyries celebrated Martin's part in Golden State's inaugural season with a post on X, part of a series of shoutouts the team has been giving to their players on social media now that the season is finished.
Referencing Martin's nicknames, the post read, "Golden Kate. Money Martin. However you frame it, her sophomore season was a masterpiece."
Off the court, Martin has appeared in which litany of promotional material and public events for the Valkyries, most recently a special segment with retired MLB player Hunter Pence, in which the two played trivia in a segment partnered with Waymo, a driverless taxi service.
A reliable shooter from three-point range and a steady presence off the bench, Martin brought energy to the team and fanbase through both her on-court play and media availabilities. She has been an undeniable fan favorite and has one of the best-selling WNBA jerseys not just on the Valkyries, but across the WNBA as well, with her jersey being one of the most popular on the WNBA store site.
Catching the Wave of Youth in the WNBA
Martin's popularity is just one example of the surge of exciting young players flooding into the WNBA each season, bringing new fans with them each time and sending the image of the league skyward. Fans show up in droves not just for the quality of the play on the court, but the relationships they feel with the players.
Young players like Martin coming in from the NCAA are social media savvy and know how to engage with their audience, bringing a new layer to the entertainment value of the sport.
The fanbase that the Valkyries have cultivated in Ballhalla is perhaps the greatest example of this phenomenon: the Valkyries set WNBA attendance records in their debut season as fans in the Bay clamoured for more Valkyries basketball.
Golden State has put on a clinic of connecting with fans and the community, and Martin has arguably been the face of that effort, creating new fans by the day for both Golden State and Golden Kate.