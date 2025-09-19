Valkyries Star Cecilia Zandalasini Gets Honest About Team's Uncertain Future
The Golden State Valkyries' 2025 season came to an end on Wednesday night. With a loss to the Minnesota Lynx, the Valkyries officially suffered a first-round playoff loss, but their shortcoming should not take away from their historic season.
The Valkyries became the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, but after losing in the first round, many are wondering what's next. Of course, the Valkyries will have Coach of the Year winner Natalie Nakase leading the way, but the team will have plenty of questions about their roster moving forward.
Roster concerns
After the 2025 season, the Valkyries have just two players under contract: Carla Leite and Kate Martin. This means that each of their nine top scorers could potentially change teams, although the assumption is that a handful of their top players will re-sign. However, the Valkyries also have to worry about an expansion draft this offseason.
With a few questions heading into the offseason, Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini opened up about the team's uncertain future.
"We don't know. We don't know who's going to stay, who's going to go, so we have no idea," Zandalasini said. "It's a hard question to answer right now. We would love to stay on the same team because we really enjoy each other, we had a great time this summer. That would be our dream probably, but it's a business. It's the W. It has to grow and expand... We will see."
With two expansion teams being added to the WNBA for the 2026 season, many teams around the league will have a different look, but Golden State could have more question marks than any other team. Even fans are gearing up for Kate Martin, who is one of two players under contract for next season, not to be on the roster.
While Zandalasini is asked about keeping the team together amid an uncertain offseason, her more telling response is about how much this group has grown to enjoy each other. The Italian forward also posted a touching message on social media.
Via Cecilia Zandalasini: "thank you @valkyries for the opportunity and for believing in us on this first year journey! first of a lifetime for the Bay and surely one i will always remember.
Ballhalla is the craziest and loudest environment i have ever played in! what a season. it was so much fun! 💜"
The Valkyries had an incredible 2025 season, and while it will be remembered for a long time, the pressing question is more about what their future has in store.