Valkyries Star Kate Martin Named WNBA Trade Candidate
The WNBA trade deadline is now just one day away. Once Thursday at 3 p.m. ET arrives, no more deals will be permitted.
While several teams are entering the deadline as clear buyers or sellers, the Golden State Valkyries could be either. With a 14-14 record, the first-year franchise currently owns the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. Should they hold on, the Valkyries would become the first expansion team in league history to make the postseason in year one.
As Golden State looks to optimize its roster for the present and future, second-year guard Kate Martin has come up in trade speculation.
Kate Martin's WNBA Future Comes Into Focus
Last month, Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle brought attention to Martin's diminishing role and what that could indicate for her future in Golden State.
"Head coach Natalie Nakase didn't play guard Kate Martin at all in Friday's win despite the short bench," Ingemi wrote. "Forward Stephanie Talbot got similar treatment before the Valkyries waived her… Martin is the only player left on the roster who has been healthy-scratched for multiple games, but she is also under contract, so she might be a long-term player to build around if the Valkyries choose."
While Martin has since received some increased opportunities due to Golden State’s injury situation, her name has still surfaced in trade speculation. This was seen again on Tuesday when Jack Maloney of CBS named her a possible trade candidate — along with Tiffany Hayes, Monique Billings, and Temi Fagbenle.
Valkyries' WNBA Trade Deadline Outlook
After naming Martin one player Golden State could look to deal ahead of Thursday's deadline, Maloney detailed the Valkyries' complex situation.
"Even without leading scorer Kayla Thornton, who went down with a season-ending knee injury last month, they still have a real chance to become the first expansion team ever to make the playoffs in their inaugural season," he wrote.
Maloney added, "If they want to be a buyer, they have enough young talent, draft picks and cap space to easily add some help for the playoff push. If they want to be a seller and stock up on more future assets, they have veterans that other teams would be interested in acquiring."
Likeliest WNBA Trade Deadline Outcome for Kate Martin
While Martin's diminishing role has led to trade speculation, the likeliest outcome is her staying put. The 25-year-old guard is under team control through the 2027 WNBA season when Golden State owns an $85,745 club option on her contract (via Spotrac). Because of this, it would make little sense for the Valkyries to move her now, when there is a chance she could reestablish herself as a consistent rotation piece for years to come.
A good portion of Golden State's roster is not under contract beyond this season. Players like Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, and and Monique Billings will all hit unrestricted free agency once the 2025 campaign ends. This places added importance on players like Martin who could step into larger roles, even while currently being in and out of the rotation.
In 26 games this season, Martin has averaged 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per contest.