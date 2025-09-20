Valkyries Star Reveals 'Bigger Picture' After Stunning Playoff Loss to Lynx
The Golden State Valkyries' historic inaugural season had a heartbreaking ending on Wednesday, as the Valks blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in front of a capacity crowd at the SAP Center in San Jose.
Regardless of how it ended, however, Golden State's inaugural season set the standard for first-year expansion teams in an era of the WNBA that will largely be defined by the league's growth. Perhaps one unintended (but welcome) consequence of having such a great first season is the fact that expectations will be much higher next season.
Veteran leader Tiffany Hayes appears ready to help guide the Valkyries to that next step, indicating in her exit interview that the team is looking at the bigger picture, which is maintaining the standard that was set this season.
"For me, personally, it's just that like taking a look out to the bigger picture of everything," Hayes said. "Like, not just seeing yesterday, which I mean yesterday was still great for us, like afterwards the crowd gave us a standing O, kind of felt like we won, but at the end of the day on the inside you wanted to have done more."
"Just looking at the bigger picture, there's so much more for us to do, so much more for us, even more potential than this year going into next year," Hayes continued. "I really think when you look at the bigger picture, it just gives us so much momentum going into next year and being able to have a positive outlook in that way."
Hayes' Second Act
Hayes' commitment to the Valkyries' next step is no small revelation, as she announced her retirement from the Connecticut Suns ahead of the 2024 season before coming back with the Las Vegas Aces after Candace Parker's shock retirement. Hayes ended up winning Sixth Player of the Year, kickstarting what has turned into quite the second act in the WNBA.
The 36-year-old Hayes will be entering her 14th WNBA season next year after being drafted with the 14th overall pick of the 2012 WNBA Draft out of UConn. It's entirely possible that next season in "Balhalla" will be Hayes' professional swan song, but she still proved to be an effective piece for an otherwise youthful Valkyries team by averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
The Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire will enter the WNBA as the league's 14th and 15th franchises next season, but it will be a tall order to live up to the standards the Valkyries set this season.
