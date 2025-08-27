Valkyries Star Speaks Out After Team Announces Off-Court News
More and more eyes are on women's basketball as the WNBA has exploded in popularity.
While the women on the court showcase their game night after night, there is an ongoing emphasis on the femininity and style these players bring to not only their on- court play, but their off-court style.
The Golden State Valkyries have gotten off to a roaring success in their debut season, and their media and social media teams have made just as much of a splash in promoting their players and elevating the image of the Valkyries in the Bay. One way they've done that is with their showcases of players pre-game outfits on social media on every game day, promoting their players' fashion sense.
And now, the team will be taking that a step further with the Valkyries Fashion Show, presented by Sephora, taking place on August 28. According to an article posted by the Valkyries, the show will feature 15 total pieces, with 13 from a variety of designers. The show will be spearheaded by stylist and designer Brittany Hampton, a member of the Valkyries Collective, and Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes, a fashion icon in her own right.
“Fashion has been a huge part of my personal journey,” Hayes said. “It’s how I tell my story and shape my narrative without saying a word. As a professional athlete, people often see me in uniform, but style allows me to step outside of that and show different layers of who I am. It gives me confidence, it grounds me, and it reminds me that my identity is bigger than how I perform when I’m on the court."
Sephora has been a major partner of the Valkyries in their debut season, sponsoring a number of promotions posted by the Golden State social media team aimed at not only showing the players' personal style, but shining a light on the antics and interactions between players pre-game and at practice and giving fans an inside look at the personalities and relationships of the team they show up in force to support every single night in Ballhalla.
"Fashion in sports isn't just about clothing; it's a powerful form of self-expression, a reflection of individual style and identity. But it's also a collective statement, a visual representation of the league's culture—bold, confident, and unapologetically authentic,” Valkyries President Jess Smith said. “For many, it helps tell the story of who these incredible athletes are, on and off the court, and has become part of connecting with fans and shaping the league's cultural footprint."
Hayes praised the conception of the Valkyries Fashion Show, adding, "Valkyries Fashion Show means a lot to me because it gives women like me the platform to show that strength, creativity, and culture go hand in hand, and that’s powerful for the next generation to see the many forms self-expression can take.”
The event will take place in a private event room in Chase Center known as Above the Rim and will be complete with a Sephora-themed runway to present the pieces being shown. Per the Valkyries, the week leading up to the show will be full of on-brand content from players ranging from fashion tips to features from throughout the season so far.