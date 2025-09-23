Valkyries Stars Give One-Word Reaction to Historic 2025 Season
There's a lot that can be said about the Golden State Valkyries' debut season.
The Valkyries have changed the way that Expansion teams will be looked at in the WNBA forever. At the beginning of 2025, no one could have expected the Valkyries to rise to the heights that they did: a 23-21 record, sold-out home games night after night, and a trip to the playoffs, the first time an Expansion franchise ever did so, are just some of the accomplishments the Valkyries achieved.
With such a long list of historic accomplishments behind them, it can be difficult to sum up exactly what 2025 has meant to the players on the Golden State roster, especially in so few words. However, in a post on X on Monday, that's exactly what the Valkyries were asked to do.
Each player was tasked with summing up the 2025 season in one word, and while some players went a little longer in their reactions, everyone made their feelings clear.
The Valkyries' Reactions to their Debut Season
It's pretty obvious but, historic," guard/forward Kaila Charles said.
"Special," forward Cecilia Zandalasini said.
"If I could describe this season in one word, I would say it's a blessing," forward Monique Billings said.
"Special, for lack of a better word," guard Tiffany Hayes said.
"I would say memorable," guard Carla Leite said.
"I will say this season was incredible," center Iliana Rupert said.
More Players Share their Thoughts
"Grateful," guard Kaitlin Chen said of the Valkyries' debut season.
"Electric," center Temi Fágbénlé said.
"I would just say, a blessing," 2025 Most Improved Player of the Year Veronica Burton said.
"One word to describe this season I would say is authentic," guard Kate Martin said. "It was just a real season. I feel like so many people, our fans, got to be alongside us for it. There was a lot of history made and I feel like Nat [head coach Natalie Nakase] talked about being your authentic self a lot this year and I felt like I could be my authentic, true self."
"Just historic," forward Janelle Salaün said. "You know what? Another word: magical. It was just magic to be part of this season."
"I would say joyful," forward Laeticia Amihere said. "And that word weighs a lot because people go to work and they're not joyful. Actually, waking up and looking forward to coming in to work every day, it's been amazing to see the growth."
For all that 2025 held for the Valkyries, it is also just the beginning. Their debut season may have ended sooner than they would have hoped after being eliminated in two games by the Minnesota Lynx, but they have set in motion what looks to be a very special franchise for basketball in the Bay for years to come.