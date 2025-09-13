Valkyries' Veronica Burton's Touching Message After Winning Award
The Golden State Valkyries were not expected to be anything special in their inaugural 2025 season, but they ended up being one of the best stories in sports. The Valkyries became the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, led by head coach Natalie Nakase and a surprising roster.
First-year expansion teams are never expected to be competitive, as their rosters are composed of players that other teams did not want, but the Valkyries were able to build a competitive playoff team.
Of course, credit could be given to the front office, the coaches, or the players themselves, but it is undoubtedly a team effort all around to make the Valkyries this special.
Award winners
The Associated Press released its 2025 WNBA awards on Friday, and the Valkyries were well represented. Of course, Nakase won AP Coach of the Year after leading Golden State to a historic season, but that was not it.
Fourth-year guard Veronica Burton was named AP Most Improved Player of the Year for her incredible 2025 campaign. Burton averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season, a drastic improvement from her 2024 campaign with the Connecticut Sun.
Last season, Burton averaged just 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 12.7 minutes per game, as she has made the most of her increased opportunity in Golden State.
After being honored by the Associated Press, Burton took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her touching reaction.
Via Veronica Burton: "pheww, God is good and He is faithful!! From getting waived last year and now getting to hoop on a brand new franchise.. just really grateful for all of it"
Burton going from getting waived to being one of the most promising guards in the league is undoubtedly an incredible story and is what the Valkryies have been all about this season. The 25-year-old guard will be a huge part of Golden State's future, and if she continues to improve every year, she could ultimately be an All-Star guard after two other teams gave up on her.
The Valkyries will need Burton to be at the top of her game heading into the playoffs, as they are matched up against the first-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
Related Articles
Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase Wins Big Honor Ahead of Valkyries-Lynx Playoffs
Kate Martin Reacts to Veronica Burton Winning WNBA Award
Golden State Valkyries Predicted to Win Two Major WNBA Awards