What Sabrina Ionescu's Injury Means for Valkyries-Liberty Game
The Golden State Valkyries have strung together a three-game winning streak after dropping their three prior games, and every win is unbelievably important for them as they try to secure their playoff spot. With just five games left in their 2025 season, the sixth-place Valkyries have a two-game cushion ahead of the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks, holding onto a spot in the postseason.
On Tuesday night, however, the Valkyries will have their hands full. The New York Liberty are traveling to Golden State on Tuesday, as the defending champs look to build some momentum after losing ten of their last 17 games. With four games left on their schedule, the Liberty are 24-16 and in fifth place, but injuries are getting the best of them.
Liberty injury concerns for Valkyries game
Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart recently returned from a month-long injury absence, and now star guard Sabrina Ionescu is dealing with injuries of her own. Ionescu has missed three of the last four games for New York, and she continues to have injury concerns heading into Tuesday's matchup.
The Liberty have listed Ionescu as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Valkyries due to a toe injury.
Ionescu undoubtedly has had Tuesday's game marked on her calendar, so being in jeopardy of missing the game is not ideal for the four-time All-Star. Ionescu is from the Bay Area, so her returning home is always a big deal. However, her first game in Golden State did not go as planned.
In June, Ionescu and the Liberty traveled to Golden State for the first time, but the star guard posted 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on just 1-11 shooting from the field and 1-7 from three-point range. Ionescu certainly wants to return home again on Tuesday and redeem herself from her first performance.
What her injury means for the Valkyries
The Valkyries do not have an easy stretch of games to end the season, as four of their last five games come against playoff teams, including two matchups against the first-place Minnesota Lynx. So far this season, the Liberty have been Golden State's kryptonite, as they are just 0-3 against the New York team and looking to avoid a series sweep on Tuesday.
If Ionescu is sidelined for Tuesday's game, it would give the Valkyries a chance to take advantage and pick up a much-needed win, but it would be unfortunate for the Bay Area native looking to play in front of her hometown crowd.