Wings Announce DiJonai Carrington Update After Missing One Month

The Golden State Valkyries’ next game is against the Dallas Wings.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21)
The Dallas Wings' injury trouble may be letting up.

The Wings have been operating short-staffed lately, with several players out with injuries, including forwards Myisha Hines-Allen and Maddy Siegrist and guard Tyasha Harris all ruled questionable or out, all with knee or lower-leg injuries.

The injury trouble has been one of several bumps in the road for the Wings in 2025. Dallas is nearing the bottom of the WNBA standings with a 6-17 record.

The longest standing member of the injured list for the Wings has been guard/forward DiJonai Carrington, who has been out since June with a rib injury.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics.
Carrington may be making her return. In the Wings injury status report released early on Tuesday ahead of the their game against the Seattle Storm, Carrington was ruled as probable to return.

Carrington's comeback will be a welcome return for Dallas. She is in the top four or better in points, rebounds, and steals per game for her team and is a major facilitator on both sides of the ball.

"She's the head of the snake when it comes to defense," Hines-Allen said of Carrington (via Dallas Hoops Journal). "She knows what exactly the other team's best player wants to do and how to take that away... when she comes back, you're definitely going to notice it from the start."

If she appears in Tuesday night's matchup against the Storm, Carrington will likely be available for the team's next game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 25, Golden State's first game back from the All-Star break. It is unknown at this time if any of her injured teammates will be joining her for returns of their own.

