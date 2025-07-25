WNBA All-Star Ruled Out With Unexpected Injury
The Golden State Valkyries are trying to make WNBA history. Just a half-game back of a playoff spot, Golden State could become the first expansion team in league history to make the postseason in its inaugural year (h/t ESPN).
One of the biggest reasons for this early success has been veteran forward Kayla Thornton. Selected by Golden State in the expansion draft from the New York Liberty, Thornton made the All-Star team this season for the first time in her 10-year WNBA career.
The 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22 games this season.
The Valkyries will begin their post All-Star break schedule on Friday against the Dallas Wings. Unfortunately, Thornton will not be available. The team made this unexpected announcement on Thursday evening — revealing Thornton is undergoing further evaluation for what is being vaguely labeled a lower leg injury.
"Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton is undergoing evaluation for a lower leg injury," the team posted on X. She will not play in tomorrow’s contest against the Dallas Wings."
Thornton appeared in the All-Star Game and did not seem to be dealing with an injury at that time, which made this news especially surprising. Golden State is currently riding a three-game losing streak that has dropped its overall record to 10-12 on the season.
Despite the strong year from rookie guard Paige Bueckers, the Wings enter Friday just 7-17 on the season. This presumably gives Golden State a strong chance to snap its losing streak, but the injury to Thornton will make it much more difficult.