WNBA Announces Caitlin Clark History After Indiana Fever's Loss to Valkyries
The Indiana Fever fell to the Golden State Valkyries in Caitlin Clark’s return. Missing five games due to a groin injury, Clark reentered the starting lineup on Wednesday against Golden State, playing 25 minutes in the losing effort.
Finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists, Clark stuffed the stat sheet but struggled with her shot. Going just 4-for-12 from the field, Clark also had four giveaways in her return to action.
In was a convincing 80-61 win for the Valkyries, who broke a tie in the standings with Indiana. Both teams entered the day 9-9 through 18 games.
Despite the subpar performance for her standards, Clark still made WNBA history in this game. Wednesday’s contest was her 50th career game at the professional level, which brought several historic milestones into focus.
Following Indiana’s loss, the WNBA announced multiple ways Clark has made league history to start her career. Among other things, she has the most assists and 3-pointers through 50 games, while also ranking seventh in points.
Clark is no stranger to making league history. Winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award last season, Clark became the first player ever with her averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. She also made All-WNBA First Team and finished fourth in MVP voting (via Basketball Reference).
With her play last season, Clark helped Indiana make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. She is hoping to lead them back in year two, but has work to do as the Fever now sit a game below .500 at 9-10.