WNBA Announces Caitlin Clark History After Indiana Fever's Loss to Valkyries

50 games in. Still making history. 📊



Caitlin Clark through her first 50 career regular season games:



▪️Averaging 18.9 PTS | 8.5 AST | 2.9 3PM

▪️Most AST through first 50 career games

▪️Most 3PM through first 50 career games

▪️7th-most PTS through first 50 career games… pic.twitter.com/uEZeDuWB9T