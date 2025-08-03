WNBA Champion Returning From Injury for Valkyries-Aces
Playing short-handed has almost become standard practice for the Golden State Valkyries as of late.
It began with the loss of All-Star forward Kayla Thornton to season-ending knee surgery early in July. Then, forward Monique Billings developed a nagging ankle injury. She attempted to play on but has since been relegated to the sidelines while she recovers and the team has made plans to reevaluate her at a later date, putting Billings out for weeks.
The trouble didn't stop there. Guard Tiffany Hayes missed the game against the Chicago Sky on Friday with an injury as did forward Cecilia Zandalasini, the second straight absence for the latter. This combined for four players that were missing from the Valkyries' roster when they defeated the Sky. Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase went with a three-guard rotation for the victory, giving Kate Martin and Carla Leite the start.
The loss of Zandalsini was a particularly vexing one. The 2017 WNBA champion rose to the occasion with an 18 point, game-saving performance against the Atlanta Dream on July 29, helping make up for the loss of Thornton. Then Zandalasini was announced as questionable with a foot injury and did not play in the next two games.
Nakase's crucial roster piece may be making her return for the Valkyries' upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Zandalasini was removed from the Valkyries' most recent injury report, indicating that she should be cleared to play.
Hayes may also be close to a return on the court. She was also removed from the injury report after initially being announced as questionable on August 2 for the game against the Aces.
Golden State forwards have been hit especially hard by the injury bug in the past month and the return of Zandalasini would provide much needed support in the paint for Golden State.