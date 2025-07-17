WNBA Champion to Join New Team After All-Star Break
Halfway through an electric inaugural season, The Golden State Valkyries are coming off a 67-58 loss to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday before the All-Star break, and will return to action on Friday, July 25 on the road against the Dallas Wings.
Quickly building chemistry under first-time head coach Natalie Nakase, the team has been led by first-time All-Star Kayla Thornton, and guard scorers Kayla Burton, Tiffany Hayes, and Janelle Salaun.
Now, after a 10-11 start to the season, Golden State is adding a much-needed interior presence to the roster who projects to complement what has been a well-rounded group already this season.
The Valkyries are officially activating 6’4” center Iliana Rupert, returning from international commitments to the French National Team. The team announced the move Thursday.
The team, which selected the French center in the December 2024 Expansion Draft, waived veteran Stephanie Talbot earlier this week to free up her spot.
As a stretch big, Rupert averaged 33.3% from 3-point range across 37 games before being selected by the Valkyries. She was drafted 12th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in 2022, winning the WNBA championship with the team her rookie year. Rupert also won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Rupert will play after the All-Star break, her first WNBA action in two seasons after playing exclusively overseas last season. She will contribute behind center Temi Fagbenle, who averages over eight points and five rebounds in just over 24 minutes per game.
The Valkyries are currently second in the league in average rebounding at 36.8, per WNBA Stats. But despite leading the league in three-point attempts per game (30.5%), Golden State is second-to-last in three-point percentage (30.7%).
Rupert’s ability to protect the interior with Fagbenle as well as her ability to stretch the floor on offense makes her a versatile role player as the Valkyries hope to push back into the playoff race in the second half of the season.