WNBA Commissioner Shows Love for Valkyries After Historic Season
It’s no secret that the Golden State Valkyries have set the tone for the new wave of WNBA expansion. A year ago, it would have been hard to imagine the fledgling franchise in the midst of the WNBA playoff race. But the Valkyries not only became the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, they also set the first-year wins record.
Coach Natalie Nakase, formerly a key assistant on the Las Vegas Aces’ back-to-back championship teams in 2022 and 2024, did a masterful job of putting together a competitive roster through the expansion draft. Beyond that, Nakase guided the team through various stretches this season that would have crumbled a less resilient and less prepared team.
Nakase was awarded the AP Coach of the Year for her efforts on Friday and is the prohibitive favorite to win the official league award when it is announced next week. In addition, Veronica Burton was named the AP Most Improved Player and Janelle Salaun was named to the All-Rookie team, proving Nakase’s ability to put a legitimate roster and team together.
Praise From The Commissioner
During a recent appearance on popular women’s basketball commentator Khristina Williams’ “In Case You Missed It” podcast on iHeartRadio, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert praised the Valkyries’ first-year success, from the roster construction to the in-person atmosphere at “Balhalla”
“I think a lot of people are always skeptical when you bring expansion franchises in,” Engelbert said. “The Valkyries have proven with this incredible playbook off the court and on the court that you can be successful in year one. That's what we want for all of our expansion franchises. Obviously, the Valkyries didn't have a ton of huge, huge names."
"They had some stars like Kayla Thornton and others," Engelbert continued. "But I think Natalie (Nakase) and Ohemaa (Nyanin) have just done an incredible job. Kudos to the ownership team and the fan experience and the kind of game presentation that's going on at Chase Center. And the 22 consecutive sellouts in year one.
“Every game was a sellout. So, really excited for that success and for that to be a roadmap for other expansion teams to benefit from and to succeed off of.”
The Valkyries are set to open the postseason against the Lynx at the Target Center in Minneapolis tomorrow, with tip-off set for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
Related Articles
Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase Wins Big Honor Ahead of Valkyries-Lynx Playoffs
Kate Martin Reacts to Veronica Burton Winning WNBA Award
Golden State Valkyries Predicted to Win Two Major WNBA Awards