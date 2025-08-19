WNBA Expansion Team President Makes Valkyries Statement That Says Everything
The Golden State Valkyries' inaugural season has been one of the most successful expansion endeavors in recent American sports history. Not only are the Valkyries the winningest first-year expansion franchise in WNBA history, they lead the league in average attendance and are in prime position to make the playoffs.
The WNBA's rise in recent years has led to the most significant expansion movement in league history. The Valkyries were at the forefront of that wave, being revealed as the league's 13th franchise in October 2023. The league has since announced plans to expand to 18 teams by 2030, with teams awarded to Toronto (2026), Portland (2026), Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029), and Philadelphia (2030).
Because of the Valkyries' success and their standing as the first expansion team to debut in 17 years, they'll effectively serve as the blueprint for the five prospective expansion franchises that are joining the league in the years immediately after them. In an interview with Front Office Sports, Cleveland team president Allison Howard admitted she's keeping an eye on what the Valkyries are doing.
"1000% (we're paying attention to what they're doing)," Howard told FOS. "(Valkyries president) Jess Smith is a very good friend of mine. She was at Angel City while I was at Kansas City (in the NWSL). She and a number of other presidents around the W have opened themselves up to me about their learnings, struggles, and opportunities that they didn’t expect with season-ticket members or corporate partnerships."
How Golden State Valkyries Are Creating WNBA Expansion Blueprint
While Howard and Smith have a close connection from their time in the NWSL, Howard insists that Smith knows she's coming to take all of the superlatives the Valkyries have earned as the most successful first-year expansion franchise in league history.
"We are in info-gathering mode right now. I was even in Indianapolis for All-Star weekend, and I got some time with (WNBA commissioner) Cathy Engelbert and other presidents. Nobody seems to be holding anything close to the chest. It is very open, very ‘high tides, raise all boats,’ even with Jess, because she knows I’m coming after her to rival her and the success she’s had."
Cleveland was previously home to the Cleveland Rockers, one of the original eight WNBA franchises. The Rockers made four WNBA playoff appearances in seven seasons but folded after after 2003 campaign due to what ownership called a lack of revenue and fan attendance at home games.