WNBA Fans React to Cameron Brink Video Before Valkyries Game
The Golden State Valkyries’ unprecedented run to the playoffs in their inaugural season continues with just a month left in the 2025 WNBA regular season. Sitting in eighth place, the expansion franchise currently holds the final playoff spot in the league, with a pivotal matchup against ninth place Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night.
If the surging Sparks defeat Golden State at Chase Center, L.A. will take eighth place and hold the season tie breaker over the Valks with 14 games left in the regular season.
At 14-15, the Valkyries have been up and down recently, with four wins and six losses in their last ten games. The Sparks have worn the same 14-15 record a little differently.
Cameron Brink Looks to Bolster Sparks' WNBA Playoff Push
Golden State’s new California rival has climbed back towards .500 by winning eight of their last nine games, with an explosive offense that has scored 100 points in five of its last six contests–a league record. Former 2nd overall draft pick Cameron Brink has been a vital energizer for the Sparks in the four games since her year-long recovery from an ACL tear in her rookie year.
Continuing the current trend of players around the league hitting half court shots during practice, Brink knocked down a smooth 47-footer on the Ballhalla court before celebrating with teammate Azurá Stevens. Rising Sparks star Rickea Jackson knocked one down right after.
WNBA fans reacted positively to the two popular Sparks players–even Golden State fans.
One commented on Instagram: “Welcome to Ballhalla! Can’t wait to see the battle for California this evening 💜💙 💥”
"We love to see it!" said another.
"Cam aint no joke from the 3 point line and beyond👏👏👏," one added.
"Look out Valks, Sparks are in town!!" stated another.
Brink, a 6’4” stretch big out of Stanford, played her first game of the year July 29 in an 89-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. She played under a minutes restriction. As the franchise eased the former national champion back into the rotation, Brink began to find her role as a rim protector who can space the floor on the offensive end.
Her first made bucket of the year was a first quarter three-pointer against the Aces that ignited the Crypto.com Arena crowd. Brink has 15 rebounds and 11 blocks in four games this year. In a crucial matchup in the Bay Area, Valkyries bigs Iliana Rupert, Temi Fagbenle, and Laeticia Amihere will have their work cut out for them facing a fully healthy Sparks squad that has rapidly improved its offense.