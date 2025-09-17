WNBA Fans React to Natalie Nakase Winning Coach of the Year
Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase took the helm of the Expansion franchise with something to prove.
Nakase had an extensive coaching career in basketball before leading the Valkyries to a season of firsts that has culminated in a trip to the playoffs, something no Expansion team had ever done in their first season. Experience coaching overseas and with the Los Angeles Clippers led her to three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces under Becky Hammon, winning two championships in the process.
2025 with the Valkyries was her chance to lead a team for the first time as a head coach. She undertook the challenge facing an uphill battle: a team composed of young players and no stand out stars defied every expectation, fighting their way to 23-21 record, the most wins every by a debuting Expansion franchise, and the eighth seed in the playoffs.
Nakase's efforts have been recognized before when she was named Coach of the Month for June, and the Associated Press Coach of the Year; now she can add another honor to her team's standout season.
It was announced on Wednesday that Nakase is the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year.
Nakase's efforts have made her a notable figure not only on the Valkyries, but across the WNBA. When Nakase's honor was announced, many fans to went online to express their congratulations to the first year coach.
"Well deserved, incredible work done with an expansion team," one fan said.
"Best Coach in the W this szn hands down!!!!" another fan commented
. "Congratulations to Coach Nakase and her staff!!" a fan said.
Nakase has been a favorite to win the award for much of the latter half of the season, so some fans were confused as to how she could have not been a unanimous selection, with one fan saying, "Surprisingly nowhere near a unanimous vote for Natalie Nakase's fully deserving Coach of the Year nod. 19 votes, including 2 for her basketball big sister Becky Hammon, that were not for Nakase. "
"Much deserved. Had to be either her or Smesko," a fan commented, referencing Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko, who received the second-most votes for the award after leading the Dream to a franchise best 30 wins in 2025.
"This is what happens when ownership leaves no stone unturned," a fan said, praising the Valkyries' operations team for their work in bringing Nakase aboard.
"Congratulations. You have done an amazing job with the Valkyries," another fan said.
"beyonddddd deserved," a fan said enthusiastically.
"congratulations!! So well deserved. To coach and the coaching staff!" a fan commented.
The Valkyries went through a lot of adversity in their first season.
One fan celebrated everything the Valkyries overcame on their way to success, saying, "Well deserved! She did an incredible job with a roster no one thought was gonna do anything this year Mix that with injuries, and a season ending injury to your only All-Star, and players leaving for Europe for a few weeks.. and still made the playoffs."
Nakase's honor makes her the second member of the Valkyries to win a major WNBA award, joining guard Veronica Burton, who was awarded the WNBA Most Improved Player.