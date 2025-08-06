WNBA Fans React to Potential Chicago Sky, Valkyries Trade Target
The WNBA trade deadline is on Thursday. With several teams battling for postseason positioning, and others out of the race entirely, there could be some movement before the weekend begins.
One team in an interesting spot is the Golden State Valkyries. Currently owning the eighth and final playoff spot with a 14-14 record, the Valkyries control their own destiny as they seek to make the playoffs in year one as a WNBA franchise.
Entering Wednesday, all but three teams are within two games of a playoff spot — or already hold one. Those three teams are the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, and Dallas Wings. These are the most likely sellers before Wednesday.
Valkyries, Sky Named Potential Landing Sports for Aaliyah Edwards
In a recent article, Meghan L. Hall of USA TODAY named Golden State and Chicago potential landing spots for Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards.
“In July, ESPN reported Washington had begun accepting offers for the second-year forward,” Hall wrote. “If she is moved, the Valkyries or Chicago Sky, who could use productive depth, make sense.”
Understanding her name has circulated in rumors, Edwards said on Tuesday (via Washington Post’s Kareem Copeland), "To be honest, I'm not even thinking about it. Just locked in with my team. Staying present where my feet are. And I think, especially this week because there's so much uncertainty, for me, it's just being mentally strong, mentally tough. Making sure that I continue to do the things I love, which just play basketball every day."
WNBA Fans React to Aaliyah Edwards Being Linked to Sky, Valkyries
Hall's analysis of Edwards' potential landing spots reached X where fans weighed in on the trade speculation ahead of Thursday's deadline.
"Chicago need guards or wings not another big," one comment read.
"I love Aaliyah Edwards so I'm going to say this with my whole chest GO TO THE VALKS!" a critical fan added. "I do not need another player in Chicago that I have to add to my trade prayers! We want better for you sis. I can't wait for Milla and angel to get out of that organization."
"The Sky makes 0 sense.. their need is guard play," another echoed.
"Her on the Valkyries would be great," one claimed.
"Hope she goes to Golden State," said another.
Edwards is averaging 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in her second WNBA season after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 draft.