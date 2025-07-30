WNBA Fans React to Valkyries' Off-Court Announcement on Wednesday
One thing the Golden State Valkyries have been praised about above all else in their first season as a franchise has been their ability to engage with fans.
Ballhalla has grown famous for the raucous atmosphere and constant sell-out crowds that the Valkyries attract and the franchise has shot up in its evaluation as the community embraces them in an unprecedented way for an expansion franchise.
One crucial aspect for any sports team to boost their interactions with fans is with theme nights and giveaways, another thing that Golden State has thrived in doing.
With creative giveaways and theme nights, the Valkyries have shown a keen interest in engaging with the basketball heads of the Bay that have made their launch as a team so successful.
They will be continuing that spirit with a unique giveaway collaboration in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, the Valkyries announced they would be partnering with SLAM Magazine for a theme night on August 9.
The theme night will have t-shirts with every Valkyries player featured, booths and activations around the stadium and two new SLAM digital covers that the company is yet to spare the details about, per the announcement on Instagram.
It's safe to say that Valkyries fans are excited about the upcoming event.
"LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOO," a fan said on the post.
"Neeeed the merch 🔥🔥🔥💜💜💜," another said.
"Every W team needs this type of merch treatment 🔥🔥🔥," one fan commented, praising Golden State's innovation.
"I freaking love this can't wait I need that ✌🏽💜⚔️," a fan commented.
"NEED THAT CARLA [Leite] SLAM SHIRT!!!" another fan commented.
SLAM, which began circulation in 1994, is a basketball magazine and apparel company aimed at promoting the game in the NBA, WNBA and NCAA. Their women's basketball subsection, WSLAM, has been especially active in featuring the notable players in the ever-growing WNBA, and if the interactions on the post are to believed, the Valkyries certainly hit the mark in the partnership.