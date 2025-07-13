WNBA Fans React to Valkyries’ Roster Move After Loss to Aces
The Golden State Valkyries trimmed down their team after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 104-102 on Saturday. Golden State posted their highest point total of the season in the loss, but defense let the team down and they were unable to stop the Aces.
Following the loss, the team announced that they would be waiving forward Stephanie Talbot.
Talbot had an up and down season with the Valkyries. She began contributing in roughly 10-minute bursts in games early in the season, then saw her usage uptick midway through June, averaging about 20.5 minutes per game in the last seven games of the month. That usage slowed down entering July and Talbot played just six minutes in the Saturday loss to the Aces.
Across 16 games with the Valkyries, 10 of which she started, Talbot averaged 3.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists per game.
The Valkyries' announcement that they were waiving Talbot drew mixed reactions from fans, with many thanking Talbot for her contributions to the team while others lamented the Valkyries letting go of another player in their inaugural season.
"She was doing soooo good! Damn😢 but it’s like who else are you going to cut. Just sucks to see it," one fan commented.
"Oh nooooo 😢 Thank you Stephanie! You did great things for GSV ❤️," a fan said.
"Bro this team waived someone every week. It’s a first year team ride it out with your players you signed or no one will want to come to the bay," a fan commented.
"Expansion rosters are so cut throat! I feel like they’ve cut 10 players at this point," a fan said.
"WTH! We gotta stop this…like the team needs to be able to work together not have to continually adjust, we need a solid team without them worrying about getting waived. Come On Valks!!!," a fan expressed.
"I love Talbot but I had a feeling this was going to happen. Hope she gets another chance somewhere else!" another fan commented.
With Talbot gone, the expectation is that her roster spot will be filled by center Illiana Rupert, who Golden State drafted the rights to upon her return from EuroBasket as a member of the French national team.