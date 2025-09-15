WNBA Fans React to Valkyries' Veronica Burton Winning Major Award
The WNBA's first expansion team in nearly two decades, the Golden State Valkyries, put together a historic 2025 season, and they are being well-recognized for it. The Valkyries became the first WNBA expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, finishing 23-21 to secure the eighth seed in the postseason.
Of course, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase is the frontrunner to win WNBA Coach of the Year for the incredible work she has done, but first, the spotlight is on star guard Veronica Burton.
Burton wins MIP
On Monday, the WNBA announced that Veronica Burton has won the 2025 Most Improved Player of the Year award.
Burton, 25, was the clear frontrunner for this year's Most Improved award, averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game to lead Golden State's backcourt and their team in general.
Burton's 2025 season was drastically better than her 2024 campaign with the Connecticut Sun, as she averaged just 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game before ultimately getting selected third overall by the Valkyries in their expansion draft.
Burton has had a rollercoaster WNBA career, as she went from being drafted seventh overall by the Dallas Wings in 2022 to that same franchise waiving her in 2024, and now she is being recognized by the league with a highly esteemed award.
Fans show support
Of course, this was not a surprise to many WNBA fans, as most felt like it was well deserved for the young point guard. Many fans have taken to social media to react to Burton winning the WNBA award.
"She deserves it for sure," one fan commented.
"Well deserved. And what better time to show your stuff than a contract year," a fan commented as Burton is due for a new contract.
"Yeah!!! So deserved!!!! Love watching you play!" another fan replied.
More fans replied with praise, with one saying, "congrats, vb!!! well deserved."
Of course, the general consensus is that Burton deserved this honor, with no fans really sticking in to disagree with the WNBA voters.
"Deserved every bit of the award," one fan chimed in.
One fan commented about the Valkyries' bright future, saying, "Valks are going to be strong as long as they can keep their core, coach and management/philosophy."
"BIG BURTON!!!! Had a huge hand in making history this season, she earned it," another fan replied about their historic 2025 campaign.
Support from Burton's alma mater, Northwestern, continues to pour in as well, with one fan saying, "All Northwestern fans knew it was only a matter of time before VB found her groove in the W. It made me so happy to watch her growth this year and be so loved in Ballhalla. So well deserved!! Congrats!!"
Burton put together an incredible 2025 season, not only gaining recognition from the WNBA but proving many people wrong. Burton, alongside the rest of the Valkyries, was not expected to be a playoff team or win any awards this year, as they continue to carve their own path.
Burton had a historic year herself, with one reporter sharing an incredible stat. "Veronica Burton became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next (minimum 30 games played in each season). WNBA," the WNBA analyst posted.
"To think that she was waived is crazy, you only really need trust and an opportunity. I know she worked her ass off and definitely deserves this," a fan said.
In the franchise's first-ever playoff game, Burton led the team with 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, as she looks to give Golden State some hope as they match up against the first-seeded Minnesota Lynx. Of course, her mind is on the playoffs, but this is a great accomplishment for the young guard.