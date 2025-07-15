WNBA Fans Upset With Valkyries' Kate Martin Decision
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has experienced highs and lows in her second WNBA season. Selected by Golden State from the Las Vegas Aces in the Expansion Draft, Martin projected to get a bigger opportunity in year two than she did as a rookie.
Playing just 11.5 minutes per game last season for Las Vegas, Martin averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds. She has seen her playing time increase with the Valkyries — up to 16.7 minutes this season — but her role has been anything but consistent.
After starting against the Indiana Fever last week, which was seemingly a reward for her strong play leading up to that game, Martin played just 13 minutes against the Aces on Saturday before receiving a season-low five minutes against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday.
Martin has a large following from her time alongside Caitlin Clark at Iowa, and many fans are upset with Golden State deciding to reduce her minutes. This was voiced on social media amid Golden State’s loss to Phoenix.
"Ain’t no way I stayed up just to watch five minutes of Kate Martin," said one fan.
"How does Kate Martin get only 5 minutes?" one asked.
"Why Kate Martin only get 4 minutes!?" asked another.
These comments persistent during and after the game.
"Kate Martin with 5 mins?!" asked another.
"Should have played Kate Martin more minutes but what do I know?" wrote another fan.
"Genuinely would like to know Kate Martin’s continued diminishing minutes when she’s played well," said another. "And it’s not match up dependent, that’s just a cop out."