WNBA Fines Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase After Game 1 vs Lynx
Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase has already earned a sterling reputation as one of the WNBA's best coaches in just her first season, and that includes her willingness to stand up for her team in tough circumstances.
After making passionate comments regarding the officiating in Golden State's Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA levied a fine on the likely Coach of the Year
"I thought we were playing beautiful basketball," Nakase said. "And then all of a sudden, the fouls get called consecutively. It wasn't that the fouls are balanced. The fouls are being called when we're on a run, and it shifts the momentum. (Iliana Rupert) got two offensive rebounding fouls. And here goes back to my point. Offensive rebounding.
"Then they're sitting at the free throw line on the other hand, so not only do we not get a shot up, we're watching them shoot free throws consecutively. At one point, it was 11-0 on free throws. So, it's hard to keep the flow of a game like that going."
In Tuesday's media availability ahead of a win-or-go-home Game 2 for the Valkyries on Wednesday, Nakase revealed that she was fined by the WNBA for her comments after Game 1. Nakase, however, also insisted there were no regrets.
"I'm always going to fight for my players, but I'm always owning up to being present," Nakase said. "I've moved on. We've already talked about a new game plan offensively and defensively, and that's where I've got to make sure my girls are at."
Win Or Go Home
Golden State had a promising start to Sunday's Game 1, but ultimately faded down the stretch en route to what turned into a 29-point loss. The Valkyries enter Wednesday's pivotal Game 3 as substantial underdogs once again, as they are getting 10.5 points against the No. 1 seed Lynx.
The Lynx are seeking to become the first of the WNBA's top three playoff seeds to advance to the semifinal round. Both the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces and the No. 3 seed Atlanta Dream suffered upset losses in Game 2, extending their respective series to winner-take-all Game 3s. The Valkyries, on the other hand, will look to continue the early trend of Game 2 upsets so far in the first round.
Wednesday's game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. local time from the SAP Center in San Jose, as the Valkyries' opening round series was notably moved from their usual home at the Chase Center due to a conflicting event that was already scheduled. The game will air nationally on ESPN.
