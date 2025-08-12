WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Loses Spot on Historic List During Valkyries Game
History was made at birdwatcher's night in Ballhalla.
The Golden State Valkyries rematched the Connecticut Sun on Monday night at home, looking for revenge after their devastating blowout loss to the Sun a few weeks before. The night began well, with the Valkyries jumping out the gate to an early lead.
The leading scorers in the game were familiar names at the top of the Valkyries leaderboard: guards Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes.
Hayes in particular had a memorable showing late in the first quarter. With roughly two-and-a-half minutes remaining she drove in from outside the key and finished with a layup to improve the Valkyries' lead to 14-6.
That layup was good for Hayes' 4,877th career point in her 13-season career and it propelled the veteran even further into the history books. That mark pushed Hayes into 31st most points scored WNBA history, passing Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes.
Swoopes was one of the original WNBA stars and boasts the trophy case to match: four-time champion, three-time MVP and six-time All Star with numerous WNBA Anniversary Team selections to boot.
“31st in scoring all-time in W history,” the Valkyries wrote on X. “With 4,877 career points, Tip Hayes passes the legendary Sheryl Swoopes on the @WNBA's all-time scoring list.”
Tiffany Hayes' WNBA Career is Historic
Hayes' milestone is a testament to her durability, resilience and consistency. She has averaged 13.1 points-per-game in her career and has been a key player on several squads, most notably the Atlanta Dream, where she played 10 seasons. She recently reached another milestone, passing 10,000 career minutes played in a July 31 game between the Valkyries and Washington Mystics, another testament to her longevity as a player.
Now with the Valkyries, Hayes has been a key veteran presence on a Golden State team filled with young talent. She has accumulated accolades of her own including WNBA First-Team selections and 2024 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year with the Las Vegas Aces.
In Year 13 one thing in particular has eluded her: a WNBA Championship. She tasted the Finals in 2013 with the Dream before Atlanta fell to the Minnesota Lynx. With the Valkyries in the playoff hunt this year, Hayes may have her shot to add yet another feather into the cap of her decorated career, and she is sure to make more history along the way.
Next up on the All-Time list is WNBA great Maya Moore, who holds 30th all time with 4,984 points.