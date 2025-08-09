WNBA Player Released by Valkyries Sends Message to Fans Before Return Game
When the Los Angeles Sparks step into Ballhalla at the Chase Center to face the Golden State Valkyries, it will be a homecoming for one Sparks player and likely to bring back some bittersweet memories.
Sparks guard Julie Vanloo began the season with the Valkyries though early on she, like many other players, temporarily departed so she could participate in the 2025 EuroBasket Tournament with the Belgian national team. That tournament went as well as possible, as Team Belgium won the championship for the second time in their history.
This victory, sweet as it was, set the stage for Vanloo's somewhat tumultuous exit from Golden State. Vanloo skipped her national team's celebrations so she could return as soon as possible to play with the Valkyries, only to discover that she had been waived by her now-former team as soon as she made it back to the United States. The Sparks picked her up off of waivers just days later.
The decision seemed to weigh heavily on Golden State's side as well. In an article published by Nathan Canilao of The Mercury News, head coach Natalie Nakase said, "It was heartbreaking. It was painful... Julie meant a lot."
Despite the heartbreaking nature in which she left the Valkyries, Vanloo was always open about the love that she had for the team and for the fans in Ballhalla, sharing a long Instagram post after the news broke expressing as much. As she and the Sparks prepare to face the Valkyries, Vanloo shared an Instagram story expressing her excitement at returning.
"Tommorrow I am going to be back in Chase Center. I can't wait to see you all again," Vanloo wrote in the story. "No matter what, Valks fans have a special place in my heart. See you tomorrow."
Vanloo's return to the Bay comes at a pivotal time in the season for both the Valkyries and the Sparks.
They share an identical record, 14-15, and while the Valkyries currently have a hold on eighth place in the WNBA standings, which qualifies them for the last spot in the playoffs, the winner of Saturday's game will decide who has ownership of that playoff spot with just over a dozen games left to play in the regular season.
Despite the lack of bad blood between Vanloo and her former team there's no doubt that the Belgian guard's sentimentality will not stop her team's pursuit of victory and the postseason.