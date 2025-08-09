WNBA Players React to Kate Martin’s Post on Thursday
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has a presence that trancends basketball.
The second-year star has experienced social media fame since her time as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing alongside her close friend and current Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
Martin has been a star everywhere she goes, including the Las Vegas Aces as a rookie where she was taken under the wing of veteran WNBA stars that dotted the 2024 Las Vegas roster and now with Golden State.
"Golden Kate," as she has been affectionately nicknamed, has an Instagram presence of over 471,000 followers and often uses her platform to promote brand deals, training camps and her pregame outfits.
Martin's love of fashion is well documented and she added to her catalog with a post on Thursday, August 7 that she made in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue and cash-back service Rakuten. In the post, Martin wore a white shirt with a black-and-white striped work jacket overtop, baggy black pants with a pocket chain and white shoes: a fusion of classic Americana and '90s drip.
"Fit check," she began her caption. "Check out my IG story to shop it at @saks with @rakuten and score Cash Back #RakutenPartner"
Several fellow WNBA players appeared in the comment section, praising Martin's style and showing support for Golden State's young star.
"Sick chain," fellow Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen said.
"Drip or down," Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere commented.
Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes dropped two emojis in the comment section: "😮💨😮💨."
"SPK! SPK! SPK!🔥🔥," Valkyries center Temi Fágbénlé said.
There was even more star power in the likes of the post.
Valkyries forward Veronica Burton and Martin's former teammates Julie Vanloo, now with the New York Liberty, and Chloe Bibby, now with the Indiana Fever, all liking the image. Of course, Clark also showed her support by liking the post as well.
This post from Martin comes after she announced a partnership with Rakuten to show off her game day outfits.
“Excited to share I’m teaming up with Rakuten throughout the season to share my pregame tunnel looks,” she posted last month. “Check out my IG story to shop the look from last night’s game at @saks with @rakuten and score Cash Back 🤝💰#RakutenPartner”
Martin and the Valkyries return to action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks in Ballhalla and you can count on Martin to bring her signature style to the game both on and off the court.