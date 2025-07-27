WNBA Team Makes Social Media Decision After 31-Point Blowout Loss
The Golden State Valkyries picked up an impressive win over the Dallas Wings on Friday. While Dallas is near the bottom of the WNBA standings, Golden State had just been dealt the unfortunate news that All-Star forward Kayla Thornton would miss the remainder of the year due to knee surgery.
Rallying together, the Valkyries secured a win over Dallas to pull back into the playoff picture. However, that momentum was halted with a blowout loss to the last place Connecticut Sun on Sunday.
Connecticut entered this game just 3-20 on the WNBA season, but handed Golden State a 95-64 defeat.
Despite being in its inaugural season as a WNBA franchise, Golden State has a passionate fanbase. Chase Center has drawn great crowds all season for Valkyries home games, and that support is also evident on social media.
That said, this also means a performance like Sunday’s will inevitably draw a lot of fan backlash. Seemingly bracing for that, the Valkyries chose to turn off replies to their final score post on X.
Golden State’s post right before this one, which displayed the score after one half, did have comments turned on. Unable to reply to the final score post, fans instead took to the quotes.
"why did you turn off comments," one quoted post read.
"Why’d they turn off comments??" asked another.
"Why are you turning your comments off," another fan posted.
"they turned off the comments 💀💀," posted another.
"Screaming at yall turning off the comments," a fan added.
The Valkyries will return to action against Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Perhaps fans will be able to reply to the team's posts again by then.