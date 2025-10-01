Golden State Valkyries On SI

Young Golden State Valkyries Star Earns WNBA All-Rookie Honors

The Golden State Valkyries made history in multiple ways this season

Jack Haslett

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) is congratulated by guard Veronica Burton (center right) after making a three point basket against the Indiana Fever during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Valkyries rose to historic success with a roster of players that at first didn't appear to have any standouts. As the season went on, the Valkyries came together as a team, and several players rose to the occasion, producing career years.

Veronica Burton earned Most Improved Player honors, Kayla Thornton became the franchise's first-ever All-Star, and, while not a player herself, head coach Natalie Nakase was awarded Coach of the Year for her efforts in leading the team to breakout success.

Among the veterans that were brought together through the Expansion Draft, the Valkyries were also bolstered with several young players who hit the ground running to start their careers. Chiefly among them was Janelle Salaün, who was named to the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie team in an announcement on Monday.

“Janelle had an exceptional rookie season, and this recognition is well-deserved,” Nakase said (via Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points). “She's one of the most driven and focused players I've coached. Her mindset is 100% on the game – how she can get better and help this team win. She stepped up all season and showed a maturity which is really impressive for someone in their first year in the WNBA.”

Salaün joined a litany of other young stars on the All-Rookie team, including Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Dominique Malonga, and Kiki Iriafen.

How Salaün's Professional Experience Translated to the WNBA

Prior to joining the Valkyries, Salaün had an extensive career playing in leagues in both her home country of France and in Italy. Salaün signed with the Valkyries on a training camp contract and impressed, making the squad and making an immediate impact and reliable contributor to the Golden State rotation.

Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun dribbles against Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers.
Salaün averaged averaged 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 27 minutes per game. She appeared in 36 games for the Valkyries in 2025 while starting in 33

Salaün's international career hasn't taken a break either. She has already signed with USK Praha of the Czech Womens Basketball League for the 2025-26 season, keeping her skills sharp for what is shaping up to be a stellar sophomore season in the WNBA.

Salaün's Future with Golden State

It's likely that that sophomore season will be with the Valkyries, though not guranteed at this point. Salün is an exclusive rights free agent in 2026, meaning that the Valkyries will have the sole opportunity to offer a contract to Salaün in 2026.

Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle reacts with forward Janelle Salaun.
The Valkyries will in all likelihood retain their young forward. Then, there is also the question of protecting Salaün in the 2026 Expansion Draft as the WNBA welcomes two new teams in the 2026 season.

With her professional experience playing abroad and the talent she has exhibited in the WNBA already, it's likely Salaün will be a treasured piece of the Valkyries' roster long into the future.

