Dallas Wings Should Be Impressed With Azzi Fudd
The Dallas Wings are doing their homework on the top prospects ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft, and none of them stand out more than UConn guard Azzi Fudd.
Fudd has been tremendous for the Huskies this season, playing the role of the top scorer with Paige Bueckers going pro to the Wings. Dallas Hoops journal contributor Jake Rogers explains how Fudd has been worthy of the number one pick as evidenced by her play this season at UConn.
"Fudd returned to UConn for the 2025–26 season, which the program indicated would be her final year of eligibility. Under the WNBA’s eligibility guidelines for domestic players, prospects typically enter the draft once they have exhausted or renounced their remaining NCAA eligibility and satisfy age requirements," Rogers wrote.
"On the court, she is making the strongest statistical case of her career. Through 28 games this season, Fudd is averaging 18.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, while shooting 49.7% from the field, 47.0% from three-point range, and 95.0% from the free-throw line. Her 60.8% effective field goal percentage highlights the efficiency behind her scoring gravity. Across 104 career games at UConn, she has averaged 14.6 points while converting 42.6% from beyond the arc."
Fudd Making Most of Senior Year at UConn
Fudd and the Huskies are a perfect 29-0 so far this season, and they are the favorites to win a second consecutive national championship.
Fudd's heroics throughout the season make her worthy of the top selection in this year's draft. She has scored in double figures in all but two of her appearances so far this season and has scored 20 or more points nine times this year. Her best game may have come against the Michigan Wolverines back in November when she scored a season-high 31 points on 9 of 20 shooting from the field. She made seven three-pointers, which makes her someone worth keeping an eye on for the WNBA.
If Fudd can shoot this well in the pros, she should be in the WNBA for a very long time. The Wings could be in need of a shooting guard if Arike Ogunbowale does not stick with the team in free agency. That would give Dallas its potential one-two punch in the backcourt for the next decade or so, building a potential for a contending team.
