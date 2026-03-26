Former Dallas Wings Coach Joining WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces

It's been an offseason of change for the Dallas Wings. Now that the new CBA has been agreed to by the WNBA and the players' union, we're starting to see some real movement league-wide. The Wings started the offseason by hiring Jose Fernandez as head coach, replacing Chris Koclanes, who spent only one season as coach.

It was Koclanes' first head coaching opportunity, and it went poorly, as the Wings won just 10 games. That did help them secure the first overall pick, but they need to improve across the board, even if they had other quality pieces.

Assistant coach Nola Henry is someone who a lot of fans were big supporters of. A few vocal fans wanted her to be the next head coach. She has been with general manager Curt Miller at his past stops, but Koclanes got the nod to be the head coach initially, who had also been with Miller.

Despite that support, the writing on the wall was there when Dallas hired Fernandez to be the next head coach, that Henry may not be sticking around. That became a reality when Henry posted on her Instagram story of her leaving Dallas earlier in the week, and it was announced that she'll be joining the Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach.

Adding another Ace to the deck ♠️



Aces fans, join us in welcoming our newest Assistant Coach @777NRH! pic.twitter.com/U3R2Er9qLh — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) March 25, 2026

"I’m truly excited and honored to join the Las Vegas Aces organization," Henry said in a statement released by the team. "The opportunity to work alongside Becky and help coach the best players in the world means a lot to me. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I’m grateful to be part of something so special.”

There is a little familiarity there, as Henry has been the head coach of Rose BC in the Unrivaled League, where she has coached Chelsea Gray, one of the many stars on the Aces (assuming she re-signs with the team). Gray even won MVP of the league this year under Henry's leadership, so that seems to point toward Gray returning to Vegas.

Current Dallas Wings Staff

Jose Fernandez has yet to announce his coaching staff with the Wings, so it's still up in the air who his assistants will be. Now that there's a new CBA in place, some of these things should start to go into effect.

Camille Smith is still listed as an assistant coach on the team's website, who has been with Curt Miller at some previous stops.