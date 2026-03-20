How FIBA World Cup Qualifiers May Have Solidified 2026 WNBA Draft for Dallas Wings

With the new CBA in place, the WNBA can actually talk about upcoming roster changes with excitement, not anticipation or hope. There are 24 days until the WNBA Draft, for which the Dallas Wings hold the first overall pick for the second year in a row. There may not be a Paige Bueckers-level talent in this draft, but there are plenty of options to surround her with.

Even though the WNBA is nearing the end of its offseason, we've still seen plenty of chances for women's basketball. Unrivaled wrapped up play at the beginning of this month, which gave us a look at the type of players that would be a good fit alongside Bueckers, while the FIBA World Cup qualifiers took place over the last week.

March Madness may be getting underway, but there was a lot of intrigue around Team USA's final qualifying game against Spain, which has prized prospect Awa Fam. Because of Fam's performance, The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant has the Wings taking Fam with the top pick in April.

"Look no further than Fam’s performance in Spain’s World Cup qualifier game against the U.S. for proof that she can hang with the world’s best players. As a 19-year-old, Fam had 10 points and five rebounds, excelling as a center and power forward, even when Team USA played smaller lineups. Her mobility popped on defense, and she looked taller than her listed height of 6-foot-4," Merchant wrote.

"She reads the floor well and can guard on the perimeter and in the paint. Her touch around the rim isn’t perfect, but she still made 5 of 7 2-pointers. Fam even flashed a step-back midrange jumper. The only knock against her is that she isn’t as seasoned as some of the college players in this draft, but she is already just as good at a younger age."

Awa Fam vs. New Zealand: 7 PTS, 5 REB (1-7 FG, 5-6 FT) in 16 MIN



Rough showing to open WC qualifiers; she looked far too rushed as an interior scorer pic.twitter.com/hIT88QKrh2 — Hunter Cruse (@HunterCruse14) March 12, 2026

Top Pick Likely to Come Down to Azzi Fudd or Awa Fam

This was a three-horse race at the start of the offseason between Spain's Awa Fam, UConn's Azzi Fudd, and UCLA's Lauren Betts. Fudd already has the chemistry with Bueckers from their time together at UConn, and Fam has the extremely high ceiling.

Betts no longer seems to be a part of that conversation. She's still had a good season, but she doesn't have the same type of potential as Fam or the elite floor-spacing ability of Fudd.

Dallas is also still waiting on whether or not Awak Kuier will return to the WNBA. With the higher salaries in place, it may be hard to turn down that kind of money by returning to the league after spending two years overseas.