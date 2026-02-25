Looking Into Azzi Fudd's Fit With Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings are on the clock with the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
While there are a few options the Wings should consider for the top selection, none may stand out more than UConn guard Azzi Fudd. Dallas Hoops Journal contributor Jake Rogers believes Fudd might be the best fit for the Wings in terms of their team.
"Because Fudd is arguably one of the best pure off-ball shooting prospects in recent WNBA draft history, Bueckers could toggle more freely between primary handler and cutter/relocator. Instead of constantly facing two defenders late in possessions — something Dallas has leaned on Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale to solve — the Wings could weaponize movement shooting," Rogers wrote.
"Fudd’s ability to run off staggered screens, flare actions and corner lifts occupies tag defenders and the low man, opening cleaner pocket passes and slot drives for Bueckers. In a high Spain pick-and-roll, for example, if Bueckers handles and Fudd lifts from the corner, any tag from Fudd’s side becomes a direct catch-and-shoot opportunity for one of the most efficient perimeter shooters available."
Azzi Fudd Fits With Paige Bueckers, Wings Beautifully
Of course, Fudd's familiarity with Paige Bueckers during their time together with UConn is definitely something that should come into play. The Wings shouldn't confuse what happened in college and think that it won't happen in the pros.
"The blueprint is not theoretical. During UConn’s 2025 national championship run, Bueckers operated as the steady organizer while Fudd was the high-leverage scorer. In the Final Four win over UCLA (85-51), Fudd and Sarah Strong combined for 41 points while Bueckers added 16. In the national title game against South Carolina (82-59), Fudd and Strong each scored 24 while Bueckers added 17. Fudd was named Most Outstanding Player," Rogers wrote.
"Their chemistry showed in sequences where Fudd’s defensive activity or shot threat created advantages that Bueckers finished or facilitated. That model — spacing, decision-making, and collective defensive pressure — translates cleanly to Dallas’ long-term build."
The Wings will definitely have a lot to consider when the WNBA draft takes place when it comes to Fudd, UCLA center Lauren Betts and Spanish forward Awa Fam. Even though there are several options for them to consider, Fudd should be at the top of the list, given how seamless the transition would be for them.
