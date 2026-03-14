Pre-March Madness WNBA Mock Draft Solves Big Need for Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings hold the first overall pick for the second year in a row, as they look to rebuild the roster around Paige Bueckers. Unfortunately, there is no Bueckers-like talent at the top of the draft this year, so they have to determine who the best fit around her might be.

Dallas has already figured out who will be organizing everyone on the court, as Jose Fernandez steps in as the head coach, and his ties to recruiting internationally could influence their pick. Eric Nemchock of Swish Appeal believes so, as he has the Wings taking Awa Fam with the first overall pick.

"As a teenager playing for one of Spain’s strongest clubs (Valencia), Fam hasn’t yet had the opportunity to put up big numbers like many of the other players in her draft class. She has, however, been highly efficient in her time on the court, shooting 62 percent on 2-pointers in Spanish league play and 57.9 percent in EuroLeague Women," Nemchock wrote.

"In terms of pure upside, Fam is clearly a lottery pick, and her potential fit alongside Paige Bueckers may be too enticing for Dallas to pass up. Her best chance to prove it will be with the Spanish national team during the FIBA 2026 World Cup qualifiers."

Perfect timing on the pass from Awa Fam to Raquel Carrera pic.twitter.com/Fp04XnaJQM — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) March 12, 2026

Why Awa Fam May Not Be the Top Pick for Dallas Wings

Through two games of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, Fam is averaging 8.0 PPG and 4.5 RPG while shooting 41.7% from the floor. Drafting her is all about what she could be years from now, not necessarily what she is today. At 19-years-old, she has the tools and the potential to be a great player, but you'd like to start seeing it against some top competition.

A big opportunity for her will come against Paige Bueckers and Team USA in these qualifiers. They'll end Group Play on Tuesday against Spain, which will be important for both sides. Team USA is already qualified for the World Cup after winning the AmeriCup in 2025, but these two teams need this kind of matchup.

Another thing that could keep the Wings from drafting Fam is whether or not Awak Kuier returns to the WNBA. She was the second overall pick by the franchise back in 2021, but has taken the last two seasons off to play overseas again. She's still in the Wings' future plans, but there hasn't been any indication of whether she'll play in 2026.