Updated Dallas Wings Timeline After WNBA Agrees to New CBA

After a long negotiation process, there will be a 2026 WNBA season. The league and the players' union reached an agreement early on Wednesday morning, which puts everything just on pace to start on time for the season with some minor tweaks.

Of the many things that were agreed to for this CBA, some of them include the salary cap jumping to nearly $7 million (was $1.5 million previously), revenue sharing of nearly 20%, a minimum salary of a little more than $300k, and supermax deals will now be worth $1.4 million. Those are all big wins for the players, who were fighting tooth and nail over the revenue sharing.

Players went viral during the 2025 All-Star Game for wearing "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts, and they certainly got paid. With the new TV deal in place and interest skyrocketing in the league, there has never been more demand for the WNBA.

But how will all of these new changes affect the schedule for the Dallas Wings? Here's a look at the proposed schedule.

Breaking: The WNBA and Women's National Basketball Players Association reached a verbal agreement on the terms for a new collective bargaining agreement that for the first time in league history ties its salary system to revenue growth and is expected to offer $1M salaries. pic.twitter.com/UINJdjgNH7 — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2026

WNBA Schedule Changes With New CBA In Place

The goal is for the new CBA to be fully signed by March 31st. If that happens, the rest of the schedule will looking something like this:

WNBA Expansion Draft: Between April 1st and April 6th

Free Agency Negotiation: April 7th to April 11th

Free Agency Signing: April 12th to April 18th

WNBA Draft: April 13th

Start of Training Camp: April 18th

Season Openers: May 8th

With the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire entering the league, there has to be enough time for current teams to protect their current players and then for the league to actually hold the expansion draft. New terms about the expansion draft are in the new CBA, but those details haven't been released yet, so we don't know how many players each team can protect.

The Dallas Wings should be big players in free agency, considering that they only have five players under contract: Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, Maddy Siegrist, Diamond Miller, and JJ Quinerly. Having a star like Bueckers and another solid young player like Siegrist could make the Wings an attractive landing spot.

They also hold the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which will give them another exciting young player to add to the team. Most of the rumors have been between Spain's Awa Fam and UConn's Azzi Fudd for the top pick, and the date of that draft hasn't changed.

The Wings are currently scheduled to play one preseason game against the Indiana Fever on April 30th, and then they'll start the regular season against those same Fever on May 9th.