What Will the First Pick of 2026 WNBA Draft Make for Dallas Wings After New CBA?

The Dallas Wings will pick first overall in three weeks, looking to add another talented young player alongside star Paige Bueckers. They're hoping to turn the team around quickly after winning just 10 games last season, and the new CBA for the WNBA should provide plenty of opportunity to do so.

This new CBA will also massively increase the wages every player will make, including the incoming rookies. Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic went through the details of what the projected contracts will look like for the incoming first pick, as well as for Paige Bueckers.

"Per the CBA term sheet, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft will make a base salary of $500,000 this season, $520,000 in 2027, $572,000 in 2028, and $646,360 in the fourth and final year of her rookie contract," Merchant reported.

For comparison, Paige Bueckers made just $78,831 in her rookie season. That's more than a 600% increase for whoever the first overall pick ends up being, which is a huge win for the players. Whether the Wings take Awa Fam or Azzi Fudd, they're going to be well-compensated coming to Dallas.

Recent mock drafts have the Wings leaning in the direction of Fam, who held her own against Team USA while playing for Spain in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. For a 19-year-old, she's very technically sound, but she still has a lot of room to grow as a player, which makes her a tantalizing prospect and partner alongside Paige Bueckers.

Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Breeze BC guard Paige Bueckers (5) at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers to Receive Massive Pay Increase, Too

The Players' Union took everything into account in negotiations, as they also increased the players currently on rookie contracts. Paige Bueckers will go from the $80,408 she was expected to earn in 2026 to an expected $499,920 now and up to $549,120 next year. Even if she's making slightly less than the rookie coming in, that's still a much fairer value than what she was getting previously.

This new CBA is monumental for the sport, and players like Bueckers and Caitlin Clark will be able to maximize that deal once their rookie contracts expire, as they'll be eligible for the new EPIC clause (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract), that can give them a max deal as soon as their fourth year in the league, and possibly a supermax after that if they can find a way to win the MVP award.