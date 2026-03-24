WNBA Legend Makes Bold Prediction for Dallas Wings' First Pick in 2026 Draft

The Dallas Wings hold the first overall pick for the second year in a row, and with the draft now just 20 days away, speculation is running rampant for who they may end up taking. Entering the start of the college season, there were three players seemingly in the running for the first pick: UCLA's Lauren Betts, Spain's Awa Fam, and UConn's Azzi Fudd.

Talk of Betts going first overall has cooled off, even though she was a First-Team All-American once again. That likely leaves the selection to come down to Fudd or Fam on April 13th, and a WNBA legend has given her take.

Diana Taurasi interviewed with Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby for NBC Sports, where she gave her reasons for why Azzi Fudd should go first overall.

"Dallas is going to have a tough decision to make, and it's the decision you want when you have the number one pick, and you have all this talent coming out. I think, just from a bird's-eye view, you would say Azzi is the number one pick. You know the synergy she has with Paige on the court, they played great together," Taurasi started.

"When you get to the WNBA, if you have two guards who can pretty much do everything, defend, pass, shoot the three, get to the paint, then we're talking about building championship DNA... The way Azzi has been playing, how dominant she looks on the court on both ends right now, I would say she's probably the [number] one pick."

Taurasi obviously has her biases, as she played at UConn as well, going undefeated in the 2001-02 season, winning the national championship. Fudd's current UConn squad is also undefeated, but they'll need to cap it off with a championship.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury former player Diana Taurasi (left) with wife Penny Taylor court side of the Phoenix Suns game against the Denver Nuggets at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could Anyone Else Enter the Conversation for the First Pick?

Women's basketball analysts tend to lean toward the Dallas Wings taking Awa Fam. Players and Wings fans want the team to take Azzi Fudd. But could someone else enter the conversation?

Taurasi also gave a lot of credit to TCU's Olivia Miles, who has been an elite floor general this season, averaging 19.4 PPG and 6.6 APG. She started her career at Notre Dame before transferring to TCU this season, and led the Horned Frogs to a 31-5 record.

Miles is a fantastic player, but drafting her would take the ball out of Bueckers' hands, which isn't always the best decision, though.