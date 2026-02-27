Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers Predicted To Take Home Unrivaled Honor
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has had a tremendous first season in the Unrivaled League. It's been an impressive year all-around for Bueckers, as she won a national championship at UConn before being selected first overall in the WNBA and winning Rookie of the Year. And now, she's possibly in line for an Unrivaled award.
Bleacher Report's Chelsea Leite made her predictions for who will take home what for each Unrivaled award, and she has Bueckers being named to the First-Team All-Unrivaled.
"Paige Bueckers has come in as a rookie and led her expansion team, Breeze BC, to an excellent season. Her 24.5 points and 6.1 assists per game trail only [Chelsea] Gray in both categories, and her calm on-court presence and basketball IQ make her wise beyond her years on the court. Bueckers is an unstoppable force."
Bueckers' numbers have taken a slight hit since then, as she's now averaging 23.7 PPG and 5.8 APG after an underwhelming performance against Mist BC earlier in the week. She played fine, but didn't play a lot, as the score quickly got out of hand. She's now third in scoring, but is still second in assists.
She has also clinched a playoff spot for Breeze BC. Their exact seed is yet to be known and will depend on how they do on Friday against Laces BC, who is currently fighting for the second seed. If they win that game, they should be the 4th seed, but they're currently in a tie with defending champion Rose BC, who just got Angel Reese back.
Paige Bueckers May Be First Team, But MVP May Be Out of Reach
Bueckers has had an outstanding season, but MVP seems just a touch too far, as Gray is leading the league in both scoring and assists. Even if the teams have the same records, Gray has just been the more productive player.
Leite had Gray winning MVP in her predictions, too.
"After winning the 2025 WNBA Championship with the Las Vegas Aces, Gray showed up to Unrivaled ready to lead Rose BC in a title defense. The team has clinched a playoff spot, and the postseason is where the 33-year-old thrives most.
"She leads the league in scoring with 25.4 points per game, leads in assists with 6.2 dishes per game, leads in three-pointers per game with 3.6, and is tied for fourth league-wide in steals with 1.3 per game.
"She is also tied for first league-wide in total game-winners with four in total, and she leads the league in minutes per game as she clocks 22.4 per contest.
"Gray is the league's most dominant player, and she deserves an MVP nod."
