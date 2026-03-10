Wings Star Paige Bueckers Ready for First Taste of Team USA Basketball

Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers will be making her Senior National Team debut for Team USA on Wednesday evening, as they'll be playing in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. She has some Team USA experience in the past with U-19, U-17, and U-16, but the Senior Team is an entirely different game.

She won't be the only one making her debut, as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kiki Iriafen, and Rae Burrell are also among the players on the Senior Team for the first time. This is a big moment for Bueckers as they prepare for the World Cup in September.

Bueckers is looking forward to this experience, and she spoke with reporters Monday to talk about playing with some familiar and new faces.

“Yeah, it’s really fun. Just to see our journeys and where we were when we were younger, when we were still playing for the Junior Olympic teams competing with each other, and then growing up competing against each other, and to be here now," Bueckers said. “Life can go a lot of different ways, so for us to continue to grind, work hard, and just be here at this point in life is really rewarding,” Bueckers said. “So to be here at the senior national team, have so many vets and experienced players on this team, but also like us young guys wanting to learn and be a sponge — it’s a great mix of people. We’re all just excited to be here.”

Paige Bueckers Could Be Difference-Maker for Team USA

Team USA is going to be the heavy favorite for the World Cup in September, but it's a very different and very young roster, full of the WNBA's biggest stars. With players like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers making their debuts, their starpower may be a little muted with players more experienced already on the roster.

Clark seems healthy and ready to go after an injury-riddled second season in the WNBA, but she also hasn't played meaningful basketball in a little while. Fresh off a productive season in Unrivaled, Bueckers is going to be ready to go for this event, and that could make her the difference-maker.

Experience matters a lot in international play, so veterans like Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum will be heavily relied upon. But the sooner players like Bueckers get going, the better it will be for the future of Team USA.