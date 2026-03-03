Wings Star Paige Bueckers Speaks Out On Latest WNBA CBA Negotiations

The negotiations between the WNBA and the Players' Union do not seem to be making any progress. That could mean a strike is imminent, as there remains a large divide in the revenue sharing. The league submitted its latest proposal on Sunday night, and it doesn't seem like the players are very pleased about it.

With the preseason scheduled to start at the end of April, time is running out to come to an agreement. That could lead to a lockout or a strike, and while neither party wants that, the players are firm on what they want. Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers tore apart the "negotiation" process ahead of Monday's Unrivaled playoff games to Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

“At this point, it’s not really a negotiation anymore,” Bueckers said. “Like, both sides aren’t moving. So I feel like we need to continue to have these conversations, continue to actually have change implemented for us to move on our stance.”

“We as players, we don’t want to strike. We want to have a season. I love playing basketball. That’s all I want to do. But again, there are things that need to be handled, and we want to do it as professionals.”

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Will There Be a Season for the Dallas Wings?

The latest proposal by the WNBA didn't have them budging much on the revenue sharing, but it does include a jump for players on their rookie contracts to sign maximum extensions if they make All-WNBA while on their rookie deals. But the two sides still seem far off.

A deadline of March 10th has been set if the season is going to stay on time. The teams still have to get through free agency, trades, and the draft if the league is going to stay on time for its late April preseason tip-off. We also have FIBA World Cup qualifiers starting next week, so it's not like the schedule eases up for the players.

For the Dallas Wings, who have a new head coach and the first overall pick, it was supposed to be a big offseason for them. They've yet to do anything this offseason while the WNBA and the Union try to meet somewhere in the middle.

Players like Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are doing a lot to boost the value and the eyes on the league. And they're trying to be rewarded properly for it.