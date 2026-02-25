Has Paige Bueckers Cost Herself a Chance at Unrivaled's MVP?
With only one game remaining in the Unrivaled's regular season, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been one of the better players in the league, averaging 23.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 5.8 APG. She's also had great efficiency, shooting 53% from the floor and 38% from three.
Those numbers have Bueckers as the third-leading scorer and second in assists, and her team, Breeze BC, is locked into the playoffs as either the 4th or 5th seed. But at best, Breeze is going to finish with a .500 record. Maybe they make some noise in the playoffs, but that isn't going to help Paige Bueckers' chances of winning MVP, which she is in the running for.
However, in her most recent game, Breeze laid an egg, losing to Mist 95-70. Bueckers put up a season low of 14 points, but she also only played 13 minutes because of how quickly the game became a blowout.
Breeze also traded for Courtney Williams last week, which has added more playmaking to the lineup, which hurts Bueckers' numbers. She was leading the league in assists before the addition of Williams. Williams is a good player, but if we're specifically discussing Bueckers' MVP chances, that has to be included.
Paige Bueckers is likely chasing down Chelsea Gray, who is leading Unrivaled in scoring and assists. Gray's club, Rose BC, has the same record as Bueckers' Breeze, but Gray's numbers have been a little more extravagant. She's also been a much better three-point shooter, which is helping her numbers.
There will be arguments for other stars, such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Plum, for their team's performances, but it'll likely come down to Gray or Bueckers.
Schedule Update For Final Day of Unrivaled Regular Season
The MVP race may come down to the final day of Unrivaled action, which will be on Friday. Bueckers' Breeze will have the final game of Unrivaled's regular season as they'll face Laces BC, who is currently tied for second with Mist. They're trying to secure the final bye of the playoffs, and they'll have to go through Breeze to lock in that bye. That game will be at 8:45 p.m. EST.
Breeze is likely headed on a crash course to play Rose in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams are a game ahead of Vinyl BC, who is also clinched for the playoffs. However, if Breeze loses, and both Rose and Vinyl win their last games, there's a chance that Breeze could fall to the 6th seed.