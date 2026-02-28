In the Final Game of Unrivaled's Regular Season, Paige Bueckers Has Her Worst Outing
The Unrivaled League had its regular-season finale on Friday, as Breeze BC played Laces BC. It was our last look at Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers before the playoffs start, as they had already clinched a spot for the postseason, but this would go toward their seeding.
Laces was also playing for seeding, though, as they were hoping to get the last bye of the playoffs by earning the 2-seed.
And Laces led nearly the entire way. Outside of a brief 6-5 lead that lasted for all of 3 seconds in the first quarter, Laces would've led wire-to-wire. The biggest highlight for Breeze came when Dominique Malonga flushed home a dunk in transition at the end of the first quarter.
But Laces ran away with the game after that, with Breeze struggling to score. Laces went on to win 65-53, as Breeze shot just 23/70 (32.9%) from the floor and 3/17 from three.
Malonga had a good game, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 10/17 shooting, but Cameron Brink (11 points) was the only other member of the team with at least 10 points.
Wings star Paige Bueckers struggled, but she also only played 10 minutes, as she finished with just 2 points on 1/8 shooting. It's easily the worst performance of the season for Bueckers, who had scored at least in double digits in every other game. Maybe she's just saving something for the playoffs.
Paige Bueckers, Breeze's Playoff Schedule Announced
With the loss, Breeze officially fell to the 5th seed in the playoffs, finishing with a 6-8 record, where they will play Rose in the first round. It's a rare back-to-back for the Unrivaled league, as the first round of the playoffs will be on Saturday night against Rose at 945 p.m. EST.
Breeze and Rose split their season matchups, with Breeze dominating the second matchup 81-56. However, Rose has recruited Angel Reese back to the team after she took the first part of the season off, and that could make a difference down low. The battles between Reese and Dominique Malonga could be fascinating.
Paige Bueckers was named to the All-Unrivaled First Team on Saturday morning after a spectacular first season in the league, but she wants to win more than anything. Breeze got out to a strong start to the year but floundered down the stretch. This could be her chance to make a new impact on the sport.